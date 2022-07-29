WI vs IND 2022 | T20I series against West Indies will be challenging, admits Rohit Sharma

Today at 5:44 PM
Rohit Sharma has admitted that West Indies are a serious threat in the T20 format as they cherish playing the format wherever they get the chance to prosper. Rohit will be back in action in the Men in Blue's leadership duty when India will begin their T20I series against West Indies on July 29.
The Men in Blue do not have any substantial break in the international circuit at present as they are gearing up for the five-match T20I series against West Indies, starting on Jul 29 at Brian Lara Stadium. Their full-time captain Rohit Sharma will return to lead the side after they recently clean swept West Indies under Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI leg. Alongside Rohit, many familiar faces such as Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be back in action after a short break.
Rohit recently featured in both limited-overs series against England. He went on winning both of them. Now, ahead of the series opener against West Indies, the 35-year-old replied he is now feeling good after a little break, but at the same time, he admitted this five-match T20I series will be 'challenging.'
"It’s nice to have some time off and get refreshed. So, of course, I am pretty excited to be back. Can’t wait to get the series started and it’s going to be an exciting one and, at the same time, a challenging one as well," Rohit told the reporters, reported by India Today.
We do understand the potential that the West Indies team has, particularly in this format. They cherish playing T20 cricket.”
