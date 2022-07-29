WI vs IND 2022 | T20I series against West Indies will be challenging, admits Rohit Sharma

The Men in Blue do not have any substantial break in the international circuit at present as they are gearing up for the five-match T20I series against West Indies, starting on Jul 29 at Brian Lara Stadium. Their full-time captain Rohit Sharma will return to lead the side after they recently clean swept West Indies under Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI leg. Alongside Rohit, many familiar faces such as Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be back in action after a short break.