    WI vs IND 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Obed McCoy's brain-fade moment helps R Ashwin survive

    Obed McCoy missed a run-out chance in first T20I

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:10 PM

    Run-out is the most unfortunate way for a batter to get dismissed and it becomes more disappointing to be out in such a manner at the back end. Ravichandran Ashwin faced a similar sort of situation when Obed McCoy caught him short of the crease but didn’t shatter stumps in a bizarre moment.

    India have kicked off the first T20I against West Indies brilliantly as they posted a total of 190/6. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 64 runs building a foundation for a decent total. Dinesh Karthik provided a great finish at the end with a knock of unbeaten 41 runs from 19 balls. However, the most bizarre moment of the match came when Obed McCoy missed a clear-cut chance to run out R Ashwin. 

    McCoy was bowling the 18th over of the innings. He bowled the third delivery of the over on a fuller side to Dinesh Karthik who was on strike. Ashwin was on on-strike and both the batters attempted to take two runs. Fielder aimed at the non-striker’s end and McCoy caught the ball well. He had the ball in his hand when Ashwin was way short of his crease. However, things unfolded in the craziest of manners next. 

    McCoy just kept looking behind him with the ball in his hand and didn’t hit the stumps. Ashwin put a desperate dive to get back in the crease and he was home safely. 

