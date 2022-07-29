WI vs IND 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as India outclass West Indies with an easy 68-run victory

Yesterday at 11:50 PM
India have taken a 1-0 in the five-match T20I series with a comfortable 68-run win against West Indies in the first game at Brian Lara Stadium. They piled up 190/6 after being put into bat and then restricted the Nicholas Pooran-led side to 122/8, courtesy of a disciplined bowling display.
On Friday at Brian Lara Stadium, Rohit Sharma made his return as India captain in style in the first T20I of the five-match series against West Indies. After asking them to chase down 191, the Men in Blue could only allow the hosts to score 122/8. No West Indian batter managed to cross 20 on a day where Indian bowlers enjoyed a lot. Three spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravi Bishnoi -- shared five wickets between them, while Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked the other three wickets.
Earlier in the contest, Nicholas Pooran won the toss and asked India to bat first. The Men in Blue brought out a surprising new opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai Indians’ pair did not disappoint, scoring 44 runs off 28 balls before Akeal Hosein, West Indies’ standout bowler (4-0-14-1), dismissed Suryakumar for 16-ball 24.
Coming at No. 3, Shreyas Iyer fell without scoring, and the next two – Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya – did not make much impact either. But Rohit continued to hold one end, scoring 64 runs off 44 balls and then Dinesh Karthik played a much-required breezy cameo of 19-ball 41 not out to take India to 190/6.
The two sides will again meet on August 1 for the second T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.
July 29, 2022
Team India Win By 68 Runs ..🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/5EC4O8PHAq— MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) July 29, 2022
Captain Rohit Sharma is unbeatable. He is freaking unstoppable. Another great win for him and India. pic.twitter.com/ERv6p93vaY— Rohit Sharma Fanclub India (@Imro_fanclub) July 29, 2022
India win by 68 runs and takes lead 1-0 against WI in 5 match T20I series. Well done team India.— Aaradhya Prajapati (@Aaradhya_2003) July 29, 2022
Congratulations @ImRo45 💙🥰🎉#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/o2TSrPoXSf
India win by 68 runs.— Mr_feiz_17 (@Apka_Apna_JEEJU) July 29, 2022
A job well done !#WIvIND #WIvsIND #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/Fn7y3DMqqw
India win a T20 Match in west Indies for the first time since 2011— $achin Nayak (@SachinN18342436) July 29, 2022
A Rohitesque knock 🫶🏻— S. (@pullshotx45) July 29, 2022
A fifty from Ro after ages 🫶🏻
Team India win under him 🫶🏻
Too many W's to mention. Enough for today 🫶🏻
Have a good night peeps 🫶🏻@ImRo45 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/rU7V97n4A7
Biggest T20I wins for India vs West Indies (by runs):— Mr_feiz_17 (@Apka_Apna_JEEJU) July 29, 2022
71 runs - Lucknow, 2018
68 runs - Tarouba, 2022* today
67 runs - Wankhede, 2019#WIvIND #WIvsIND #INDvWI #INDvsWIt20 pic.twitter.com/au4KQzWz6L
This is India’s fifth consecutive T20I win against West Indies.— That Lazy Guy.🧔 (@LazyElegance45) July 29, 2022
Rohit Sharma’s win% in T20Is as a captain now is 84.38%.#WIvsIND
This is India’s fifth consecutive T20I win against West Indies.— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 29, 2022
Rohit Sharma’s win% in T20Is as a captain now is 84.38%.#WIvsIND
A comprehensive 68-run win for India. 🥳— Alexander (@1heManyFacedGod) July 29, 2022
1-0 up in the five-match series. 💪🏻#IndvsWI
