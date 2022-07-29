WI vs IND 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as India outclass West Indies with an easy 68-run victory

On Friday at Brian Lara Stadium, Rohit Sharma made his return as India captain in style in the first T20I of the five-match series against West Indies. After asking them to chase down 191, the Men in Blue could only allow the hosts to score 122/8. No West Indian batter managed to cross 20 on a day where Indian bowlers enjoyed a lot. Three spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravi Bishnoi -- shared five wickets between them, while Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked the other three wickets.