    WI vs IND 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as India outclass West Indies with an easy 68-run victory

    Ravi Bishnoi starred with the ball for India in the first T20I vs West Indies.

    ICC

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:50 PM

    India have taken a 1-0 in the five-match T20I series with a comfortable 68-run win against West Indies in the first game at Brian Lara Stadium. They piled up 190/6 after being put into bat and then restricted the Nicholas Pooran-led side to 122/8, courtesy of a disciplined bowling display.

    On Friday at Brian Lara Stadium, Rohit Sharma made his return as India captain in style in the first T20I of the five-match series against West Indies. After asking them to chase down 191, the Men in Blue could only allow the hosts to score 122/8. No West Indian batter managed to cross 20 on a day where Indian bowlers enjoyed a lot. Three spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravi Bishnoi -- shared five wickets between them, while Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked the other three wickets.

    Earlier in the contest, Nicholas Pooran won the toss and asked India to bat first. The Men in Blue brought out a surprising new opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai Indians’ pair did not disappoint, scoring 44 runs off 28 balls before Akeal Hosein, West Indies’ standout bowler (4-0-14-1), dismissed Suryakumar for 16-ball 24.

    Coming at No. 3, Shreyas Iyer fell without scoring, and the next two – Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya – did not make much impact either. But Rohit continued to hold one end, scoring 64 runs off 44 balls and then Dinesh Karthik played a much-required breezy cameo of 19-ball 41 not out to take India to 190/6.

    The two sides will again meet on August 1 for the second T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

    What a yorker!

    Its a win

    Unstoppable

    1 up

    Big win!

    Amazing

    Rohit's match

    Achievement

    Another one

    Cut copy paste

    victory

