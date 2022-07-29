WI vs IND 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Akeal Hosein ends Suryakumar Yadav's 'lucky' knock

Today at 8:48 PM
When a batter gets saved a couple of times at the start of his innings even after hitting the ball in air, he usually goes on to make a big score. However, Suryakumar Yadav was riding on his luck with fielders missing opportunities to take his catches before he was dismissed on 24 by Akeal Hosein.
After winning the ODI by a clean sweep against West Indies, India are up against West Indies in the first T20I. West Indies invited visitors to bat after winning the toss and put them in trouble. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were looking in fine touch but luck was Suryakumar’s saviour on two occasions. He was eventually dismissed on 24 by Akeal Hosein.
In the third over of the innings, Akeal Hosein bowled a delivery spinning away from Suryakumar on the first delivery. Batter attempted a shot over cover but was unable to get the elimination. Kyle Mayer dived in covers but failed to grab the chance. On the very next delivery, Suryakumar attempted a slog sweep but he timed it early. The leading edge was in the air again but it landed just over the bowler and he was saved again.
Hosein finally dismissed him in the fifth over as the batter tried to play a stroke against the turn and was caught at short third-man.
Got lucky twice!
what a shot!
Poor
This was brilliant!
What a shot by Suryakumar Yadav - incredible batting. The game is live and exclusive on @FanCode, watch it. #Ad #IndvWI. pic.twitter.com/fw6U3RMlyH— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 29, 2022
Almost there!
What a shot from Suryakumar Yadav, Almost it look like Helicopter.#SuryakumarYadav #IndvsWI #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Ije1gzFw6F— Resanth. (@Cric_Resanth) July 29, 2022
Quota boys!
Shreyas Iyer, Surya kumar yadav bye bye quota boys 👋— Neha (@i_nehaaa) July 29, 2022
most consistent batsman of indian cricket team 😂#sanjusamson #SuryakumarYadav
Agreed!
Trying Surya Kumar Yadav as an opener is certainly a bad move, there is already a huge competition for opener spot, team has to improve the middle order and guys like Surya can do that ജോബ്#TeamIndia #SuryakumarYadav #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/KOz6MBjpy2— amayprem (@Amayprem333) July 29, 2022
Big statement!
will #SuryakumarYadav be the next #dineshkartik a failure with talent??? Not understanding the value of his wicket— अनिल धामा (@anil_dhama) July 29, 2022
Mistakes repeated!
Suryakumar Yadav just throwed his wicket! Got lucky 2 times still repeated the same mistake— Pratham™ (@leftypuller) July 29, 2022
KL we miss you BTW!
Suryakumar Yadav as an opener in T20Is..— Umdertamker (@_Asur7) July 29, 2022
KL Rahul : pic.twitter.com/3zZrgNPm08
