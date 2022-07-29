sport iconCricket

    WI vs IND 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Akeal Hosein ends Suryakumar Yadav's 'lucky' knock

    Akeal Hosein dismissed Suryakumar Yadav on 24

    Cricket West Indies

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:48 PM

    When a batter gets saved a couple of times at the start of his innings even after hitting the ball in air, he usually goes on to make a big score. However, Suryakumar Yadav was riding on his luck with fielders missing opportunities to take his catches before he was dismissed on 24 by Akeal Hosein.

    After winning the ODI by a clean sweep against West Indies, India are up against West Indies in the first T20I. West Indies invited visitors to bat after winning the toss and put them in trouble. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were looking in fine touch but luck was Suryakumar’s saviour on two occasions. He was eventually dismissed on 24 by Akeal Hosein.

    In the third over of the innings, Akeal Hosein bowled a delivery spinning away from Suryakumar on the first delivery. Batter attempted a shot over cover but was unable to get the elimination. Kyle Mayer dived in covers but failed to grab the chance. On the very next delivery, Suryakumar attempted a slog sweep but he timed it early. The leading edge was in the air again but it landed just over the bowler and he was saved again. 

    Hosein finally dismissed him in the fifth over as the batter tried to play a stroke against the turn and was caught at short third-man.

