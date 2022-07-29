WI vs IND 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Akeal Hosein ends Suryakumar Yadav's 'lucky' knock

In the third over of the innings, Akeal Hosein bowled a delivery spinning away from Suryakumar on the first delivery. Batter attempted a shot over cover but was unable to get the elimination. Kyle Mayer dived in covers but failed to grab the chance. On the very next delivery, Suryakumar attempted a slog sweep but he timed it early. The leading edge was in the air again but it landed just over the bowler and he was saved again.