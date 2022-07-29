WI vs IND, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Shimron Hetymer’s sharp diving catch removes ‘well-set’ Rohit Sharma

Although West Indies' talismanic all-rounder Jason Holder took Rohit's wicket, the Indian skipper returned to the pavilion largely due to Shimron Hetmyer's brilliance at the boundary line. In the 15th over, Rohit picked up a slower length ball that was pitched outside off stump. However, he did not get the timing like he would have liked to and Hetmyer, who was well placed at the deep cover, dived forward to grab an excellent sharp catch.