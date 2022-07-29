WI vs IND, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Shimron Hetymer’s sharp diving catch removes ‘well-set’ Rohit Sharma

Today at 9:36 PM
There are cricketers and then there are some gigantic figures who play pivotal roles for their respective teams. Rohit Sharma is one such personality for India and his wicket on Friday after he batted brilliantly en route to 44-ball 64, predictably brought a lot of joy in the West Indies camp.
On Friday during India's first of the five-match T20I series against West Indies, Rohit Sharma returned in action with a bang at Brian Lara Stadium. After being asked to bat, the Indian skipper notched his 27th fifty of this format. However, he received little support from his top-order batters which eventually put a lot of pressure on him until he was dismissed after scoring 64 off 44 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes.
Although West Indies' talismanic all-rounder Jason Holder took Rohit's wicket, the Indian skipper returned to the pavilion largely due to Shimron Hetmyer's brilliance at the boundary line. In the 15th over, Rohit picked up a slower length ball that was pitched outside off stump. However, he did not get the timing like he would have liked to and Hetmyer, who was well placed at the deep cover, dived forward to grab an excellent sharp catch.
India, meanwhile, reached 148/6 in 17.2 overs.
Here's how the internet reacted after Rohit's wicket:
Skipper gone
The skipper walks! Good pressure from Holder to end a good innings from @ImRo45— FanCode (@FanCode) July 29, 2022
Watch the India tour of West Indies, only on #FanCode👉https://t.co/RCdQk1l7GU@BCCI @windiescricket#WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/8AWxeUcooy
Rohit Departs
July 29, 2022
Nice catch
Hetmyer running in with the FITNESS, nice catch by Hetmyer 👏🏾👏🏾 to get rid of Rohit Sharma 👀— reenel joseph🇬🇩🇹🇹 (@joseph_reenel) July 29, 2022
Correct!
One have to appreciate field placement for Rohit dismissal. For a second I thought it will went away to boundary but Hetmyer position at right place there— Rahul Sharma (@rahul95_sharma) July 29, 2022
Well played
Rohit Sharma falls for 64, well caught by Shimron Hetmyer to give Jason Holder the wicket. India 131/5 with five overs left. @Newsday_TT— Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) July 29, 2022
Hitman
Well played cap 🔥 🎉 . GOAT 🐐 @ImRo45 #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/KIkzPkDupU— ESWAR MANAS 🇮🇳 (@iamEswarmanas) July 29, 2022
Thalaiva
Well played Thalaivaaaaaa 🥺❤️ @ImRo45#RohitSharma𓃵 #Hitman #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/i2IoX5jnXt— ROHIT Trends TN⁴⁵ (@Ro_TNpage45) July 29, 2022
Captain innings!
Well Played @ImRo45 ❤️!! pic.twitter.com/aN6F1y7Fmx— MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) July 29, 2022
Well bowled!
Well Played Captain Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 👏 pic.twitter.com/aQFA0WMm9B— Rohit Sharma Fc (@Rohit_Fc_45) July 29, 2022
Proper!
Proper Rohit Sharma Inning!— Niyati (@niyatiiii_45) July 29, 2022
No rush in the beginning, taking his usual time, elegant shots and cheery in the cake the milestones. We always end being disappointed because of the expectation we build, and today was no different. Missed a century, but very well played @ImRo45 ❤
lol
I blame rohit for not scoring a hundred here and leaving team in a mud house— hr ..!! | kohli stan acc (@defnothm) July 29, 2022
