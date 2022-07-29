sport iconCricket

    WI vs IND, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Shimron Hetymer’s sharp diving catch removes ‘well-set’ Rohit Sharma

    Rohit Sharma batted well for India in the first T20I vs West Indies.

    BCCI

    WI vs IND, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Shimron Hetymer’s sharp diving catch removes ‘well-set’ Rohit Sharma

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:36 PM

    There are cricketers and then there are some gigantic figures who play pivotal roles for their respective teams. Rohit Sharma is one such personality for India and his wicket on Friday after he batted brilliantly en route to 44-ball 64, predictably brought a lot of joy in the West Indies camp.

    On Friday during India's first of the five-match T20I series against West Indies, Rohit Sharma returned in action with a bang at Brian Lara Stadium. After being asked to bat, the Indian skipper notched his 27th fifty of this format. However, he received little support from his top-order batters which eventually put a lot of pressure on him until he was dismissed after scoring 64 off 44 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

    Although West Indies' talismanic all-rounder Jason Holder took Rohit's wicket, the Indian skipper returned to the pavilion largely due to Shimron Hetmyer's brilliance at the boundary line. In the 15th over, Rohit picked up a slower length ball that was pitched outside off stump. However, he did not get the timing like he would have liked to and Hetmyer, who was well placed at the deep cover, dived forward to grab an excellent sharp catch.

    India, meanwhile, reached 148/6 in 17.2 overs.

    Here's how the internet reacted after Rohit's wicket:

