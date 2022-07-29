West Indies name 16-member squad for India and New Zealand T20Is

Today at 1:36 PM
West Indies have listed 16 players for the upcoming run of eight T20Is in home conditions, five of which are against India starting Friday followed by a three-match series against New Zealand. Most notably, Shimron Hetmyer has made a comeback to the squad having last played a T20I in November 2021.
The West Indies have finally released their squad that will be competing against India in the five-match T20I series beginning on Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The Caribbean nation further announced the same set of players will proceed to take on the Black Caps when they visit the islands in less than a fortnight's time to play three T20Is as preparation for the upcoming ICC World T20.
Skipper Nicholas Pooran will be deputized by Rovman Powell, with regulars Sharmarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers and Brandon King all part of the team. The most notable inclusion in the squad was Shimron Hetmyer, who has not represented the West Indies since the World T20 last year in the United Arab Emirates.
The 25-year-old explosive batsman has been going through a slump in recent times, managing just 117 runs in his last 10 innings all of which came in the Indian Premier League. Nevertheless, the veteran of 42 T20Is has been afforded another chance keeping in mind the need to finalize a lineup for the marquee event in less than three months' time.
In the all-rounder department, the West Indies is stacked having Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Devon Thomas, Keemo Paul and Akeal Hosein. As a consequence, the side only has three pure bowlers in its ranks, namely Azlarri Joseph, Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh Jr.
West Indies Squad: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
