    Virat Kohli is too dangerous player to write off, states Adam Gilchrist

    Virat Kohli has been struggling with his batting form recently

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:12 PM

    Adam Gilchrist has backed Virat Kohli saying he is a top-quality player to write off in spite of going through a lean patch after having another disappointing series against England. Gilchrist also predicted the top four for the T20 World Cup namely India, Australia, Pakistan, and England.

    There seems to be no end to the lean patch Virat Kohli is going through and the England series was another addition to his disappointing campaign. He failed to perform both in ODIs and T20Is against England and is also rested against West Indies. Several media reports had also suggested that his place in the T20 World Cup in Australia can be in danger. 

    Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist has backed Virat Kohli saying it will be wrong to write off a dangerous player like Kohli in spite of his ongoing lean patch. 

    “It’s definitely a challenge to be consistent at the highest level. The centuries he [Kohli] has scored, the games he has won, particularly while chasing, the standards he has set are so high. So it’s a tough one, but he is too dangerous a player to write off,” Gilchrist was quoted as saying to mid-day. 

    With the T20 World Cup in Australia approaching soon, various former cricketers have shared their predictions. Gilchrist has also revealed his predictions saying India, Australia, England, and Pakistan will end up in top four. 

    “Australia in home conditions will be very difficult [to beat]. Though I cannot pick a winner, I’m sure India will be in the top four along with Australia, England, and Pakistan,” he explained.

