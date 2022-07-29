Prithvi Shaw’s fitness was the reason behind him falling down, reckons R Sridhar

Today at 4:49 PM
R Sridhar has reckoned Prithvi Shaw's fitness was the main reason behind not being selected in the Indian squad in recent times. Shaw was initially rated highly due to his prolific first-class career at such a young age but he did not get a chance to wear a national jersey since last July.
Due to his unique aggressive batting style, Prithvi Shaw was often compared with Virender Sehwag in his early days. But for some reason, since India's tour in Sri Lanka that took place in last July, the 22-year-old did not get a chance to represent India for once. Not to forget, Shaw made his international debut back in 2018 due to his productive start in first-class cricket but with time, his form has been continuously dipping since then.
Former India fielding coach R Sridhar recently talked about Shaw, whom he coached during his tenure under Ravi Shastri. Sridhar highlighted how Shaw's incredible stroke plays make bowlers look silly, but all he needs to work on is his fitness to get the recall from the BCCI.
"It's something which we all wonder why?. A batter who makes bowlers look absolutely silly. He (Shaw) is so good on the off-side. He's got great hands great hands going through the ball. You bowl any length to him, and he is able to put it away in the gap and stuff like that," Sreedhar said to Cricket.com
"The reason why he's fallen down in the pecking order is first, his fitness. I'm not sure why he's not able to make it into these squads. He started off the IPL well, but slowly as the tournament progresses, his performances fell apart a little bit, if I might say so. Maybe we are being harsh on the kid. We need to give him time. He is obviously young and needs to get his act together in terms of his work ethics."
So far, Shaw has played five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India. He also has a hundred in the longest format.
