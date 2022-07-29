‘Dangerous’ Rishabh Pant is so exciting to watch, lauds Adam Gilchrist

Today at 5:47 PM
Rishabh Pant has received the highest praise from Adam Gilchrist, someone whom he used to watch a lot alongside MS Dhoni. Gilchrist has labelled Pant as a 'dangerous' player who can produce unexpected results, and because of that, the swashbuckling Indian wicket-keeper is so exciting to watch.
Rishabh Pant did not have the best of times in the South Africa T20I series at home last month but the 24-year-old has regained his form in England, where he scored a sizzling hundred and a fifty in the same Test match at Edgbaston. Although those valiant knocks did not come in a winning cause, he was lauded by many for his incredible batting display. Then in the third and series-deciding ODI versus England, he scored an unbeaten 125 to help his side emerge victorious.
Former Australian wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist lavished a lot of praise on Pant. Pant's batting style has often been compared with Gilchrist and now, appreciation from the man himself will definitely give him a huge morale boost. Gilchrist called Pant a 'dangerous player' who can change the course of any match at any time. The Australian also mentioned that Pant has got everything that a quality player needs to have.
"I love wicketkeeper-batsmen, particularly left-handers. And Rishabh is a dangerous player, who can produce unexpected results. He’s so exciting to watch, that’s a sign of a quality player," Gilchrist told Mid-Day.
"Rishabh is aggressive, but while he takes risks, he also believes in his skills to get the job done. And he is doing that more consistently, which is fantastic."
Pant will be back in action on July 29 when India will begin a five-match T20I series against West Indies.
