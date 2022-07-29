‘Dangerous’ Rishabh Pant is so exciting to watch, lauds Adam Gilchrist

Rishabh Pant did not have the best of times in the South Africa T20I series at home last month but the 24-year-old has regained his form in England, where he scored a sizzling hundred and a fifty in the same Test match at Edgbaston. Although those valiant knocks did not come in a winning cause, he was lauded by many for his incredible batting display. Then in the third and series-deciding ODI versus England, he scored an unbeaten 125 to help his side emerge victorious.