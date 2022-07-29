Commonwealth Games 2022 | Internet reacts to Renuka Singh Thakur’s phenomenal spell ripping Australia apart

Today at 6:12 PM
Renuka Singh Thakur made headlines on Friday during India's Commonwealth Games 2022 opener against reigning world champions Australia. Coming to defend a below-par 155, Thakur took all four of Australia's top order wickets, that too inside powerplay, to send their oppositions in disarray early.
Indian women bowlers got off to a dream start in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, taking place in Birmingham. To be precise, it was Renuka Singh Thakur who took all the limelight after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side posted 154/8 batting first in the competition's opener.
In the opening over, Thakur dismissed the dangerous Alyssa Healy without scoring to send Australia on the back foot early. Then, in her next over, she outfoxed Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney to continue the attack. Then, in the fifth over, Tahlia McGrath was undone by her as well as Australia's top four lost their wickets to a single Indian bowler.
Kaur did not hold back and asked Thakur to complete her magnificent spell within seven overs. She returned excellent figures of 4-0-18-4 to keep her side in the hunt.
Meanwhile, Australia reached 100/6 in 13 overs, requiring 55 off the last 42 balls.
Super spell
Renuka Singh Thakur's has to be the greatest international spell by anyone born in Shimla.— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 29, 2022
Robin Jackman, Neville Tufnell, or Shafaqat Rana never had a spell this good.
Hats off
Renuka Singh Thakur, Take a bow. pic.twitter.com/Frruj9rUXG— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 29, 2022
Thakur strikes
- Wicket of Alyssa Healy.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 29, 2022
- Wicket of Beth Mooney.
- Wicket of Meg Lanning.
- Wicket of Tahlia McGrath.
- All in the Powerplay.
- A spell of 4/18.
- Renuka Singh Thakur! pic.twitter.com/2ZY5A7W7LG
India is back in the game
Renuka singh thakur. What a bowler.🙌. 4-fer, broke the backbone of their chase. pic.twitter.com/KRYX5Omp3w— `R (@ryandesa_7) July 29, 2022
Dreamy
Dream spell. Yeah, that’s what you call it. Hands down, Renuka Singh Thakur.#CWG2022— Prajakta (@18prajakta) July 29, 2022
The girl shines
Australia might still win this. But this match where cricket returned to the Commonwealth Games will be remembered as the match where Renuka Singh Thakur, the girl from Shimla, made the world take notice of her. Hope she gets the support of her team, unlike the other pacers.— Gaurav Nandan Tripathi (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) July 29, 2022
Sensational
Renuka Singh Thakur 😍😍😍 sensational Spell💪#IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/T97L3Ukd2n— Jay Kishan Toshniwal (@JayKishanToshn1) July 29, 2022
Still holding the beer!
#CWG2022— Samreen (@SamreenRazz) July 29, 2022
Me in my head: Getting out all of Healy, Lanning, Mooney and McGrath for a single digit score — who does that?!
Renuka Singh Thakur: Hold my 🍺
What. A. Spell. 🔥
Super bowling
well bowled Renuka Singh Thakur.— Aadvik (@thecoolguy03) July 29, 2022
4 wickets for just 18 runs from 4 overs. pic.twitter.com/RYA9JnNq1d
Thakur supremacy continues
Lord Thakur SUPREMACY .. It's Lady Lord Thakur.— Sachin B (@imsachin_b) July 29, 2022
Renuka Singh Thakur🔥
Dream spell !!!@imfemalecricket @BCCIWomen @thebharatarmy #CWG2022 #IndvAus #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/R16pkd5Mqu
