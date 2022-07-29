Commonwealth Games 2022 | Internet reacts to Renuka Singh Thakur’s phenomenal spell ripping Australia apart

sport iconCricket

    Renuka Singh Thakur made headlines on Friday during India's Commonwealth Games 2022 opener against reigning world champions Australia. Coming to defend a below-par 155, Thakur took all four of Australia's top order wickets, that too inside powerplay, to send their oppositions in disarray early.

    Indian women bowlers got off to a dream start in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, taking place in Birmingham. To be precise, it was Renuka Singh Thakur who took all the limelight after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side posted 154/8 batting first in the competition's opener.

    In the opening over, Thakur dismissed the dangerous Alyssa Healy without scoring to send Australia on the back foot early. Then, in her next over, she outfoxed Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney to continue the attack. Then, in the fifth over, Tahlia McGrath was undone by her as well as Australia's top four lost their wickets to a single Indian bowler.

    Kaur did not hold back and asked Thakur to complete her magnificent spell within seven overs. She returned excellent figures of 4-0-18-4 to keep her side in the hunt.

    Meanwhile, Australia reached 100/6 in 13 overs, requiring 55 off the last 42 balls.

