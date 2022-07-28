WI vs IND 2022 | Terrific performances under pressure great sign for young team, beams Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid was a happy coach following India's comfortable win in the third ODI, stating the inexperienced squad did a brilliant job to win close contests and then seal off a 3-0 win. He went on to commend Shikhar Dhawan's leadership, who himself was full of praise for the young team.

India continued their fine form in white ball cricket by winning a third ODI series on the trot by beating West Indies 3-0 in their own backyard. In the first ODI, India's bowlers hold their nerves in a steely death bowling display that earned them a 3-run victory. The second ODI seemed a lost cause when the Men in Blue lost quick wickets while chasing 312, only for unlikely hero Axar Patel to emerge like a phoenix and take the side home with an unbeaten half-century.

The final ODI at the Queen's Park Oval was the easiest of the lot, as Shubman Gill's 98 not-out set up the stage for a clinical showing from the bowling attack earning the visitors a comfortable 119-run victory in a rain-curtailed match. The significance of the win resides in the act that India was fielding a second-string squad. The likes of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya among others were all on rest, allowing a bunch of youngsters the chance to prove themselves.

The young guns delivered brilliantly, be it Sanju Samson's fifty in the second ODI, Gill's man of the series performances or the likes of Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj taking wickets at crucial junctures. The performances certainly impressed head coach Rahul Dravid, who was beaming with pride in the dressing room after the series wrap-up.

“We came here with a really young team. Lot of the guys who played the England series didn’t play here and the way you guys have responded, the way you guys played in three games and the level of professionalism you showed…,” he said to his squad.

“Couple of tight games and to get on the right side of those high-pressure games, some terrific performances under pressure was a really great sign for a very young team.”

A key factor behind the win was Shikhar Dhawan's bold leadership, as the skipper led from the front to clinch a first clean sweep of West Indies in the Caribbean in 39 years in his first assignment as captain.

“Really well done by Shikhar. I think he led very well. Well done to all of you, terrific performance,” Dravid added.

The opener was gratuitous with his words as well, taking the time to thank all those that helped them make the win possible before inspiring the young squad with eloquent praise and motivation.

“As a team, we would like to thank the support staff and all the team members who have helped us. Really appreciate your support. And well done boys, both batting and bowling unit. You guys did amazing. You guys are young and have a vision to become much more than what you are today. You guys have already started taking those steps and you guys will go a long way,” he proclaimed.

In true 'Gabbar' style, the skipper immediately after called for a huddle and broke out in chants of champions to celebrate the great victory. India will now face off against the West Indies in a five-match T20I series that will see the return of many regulars including Rohit Sharma, beginning on Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.