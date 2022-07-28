WI vs IND 2022 | My young boys played maturely for sweeping the series, remarks Shikhar Dhawan

The second-string Indian lineup was at his fluent best on Wednesday during the third and last ODI against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval. In a rain-interrupted 40-over contest, the Men in Blue had posted 225/3 in 36 overs after Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bat. Shubman Gill top-scored with a run-a-ball 98 not out while Dhawan himself hit 58 off 74 balls. Shreyas Iyer was the other Indian who made a substantial impact (44 off 34 balls) in the innings.

Then, coming to defend a revised target of 257 in 40 overs, Mohammed Siraj's double-wicket over early put India on the front foot. West Indies were never really in the contest and eventually folded for a paltry 137 in 26 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the Indian bowler, returning 4-17, while Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur , and Axar Patel took at least a wicket as well.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhawan seemed delighted with his teammates' overall performance. He particularly credited his youngsters for showing maturity on the field. Then he went on lauding Gill and Shreyas for taking India to a challenging total and spoke about his form as well. To conclude, he highlighted his bowling attack's response to finishing things off on a high note.

"I'm pleased with my form, I know how to convert the 50s into 100s. Got out on 97 in the first game, even today I was good. I took a risk to up the run rate and got out, so it's good regardless. (On Gill) it happens sometimes, the 98 was good. He timed the ball well. The way Shreyas and how everyone responded was great. We are grateful and lucky, lots from different countries. I'm proud of our bowling wickets, they gave their 100%, Siraj took two early, Axar, Chahal, Shardul - everyone deserves credit."