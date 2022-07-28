WI vs IND 2022 | India clean sweep ODI series in West Indies for the first time in 39 years

Today at 9:46 AM
India, under Shikhar Dhawan, scripted history on Wednesday with a thumping 119-run win 9DLS) at Queen's Park Oval. With the resounding victory, they have now won an ODI series by a 3-0 margin in West Indies for the first time since the sides started playing bilateral ODIs in the Caribbean in 1983.
India could not finish things off on a better note in the recent three-match ODI series against West Indies. After two hard-fought victories in the opening two matches where many had thought the contests might go in favour of any side, they registered a superb 119-run win (via DLS method) in the third to complete a 3-0 sweep. Notably, it was the first time for the Men in Blue to whitewash West Indies in their own backyard ever since they started playing bilateral ODIs in the Caribbean in 1983.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Simantinously, the victory in the third and last ODi helped Shikhar Dhawan to become the first India captain to complete the ODI clean sweep in the Caribbean. In all, this was India's 13th clean sweep in ODI cricket and third away country after winning in Zimbabwe (2013, 2015, 2016) and Sri Lanka (2017).
Earlier in the year, India won the ODI series at home against West Indies by 3-0. With that, they became the only third country to double whitewash the same opponent in a calendar year. Others who hold the honours are Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe achieved the feat in 2001 against Bangladesh, winning by 4-0 at home and 3-0 away, while Bangladesh clean swept Kenya by 3-0 at home and away both in 2006.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.