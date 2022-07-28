WI vs IND 2022 | India clean sweep ODI series in West Indies for the first time in 39 years

India could not finish things off on a better note in the recent three-match ODI series against West Indies. After two hard-fought victories in the opening two matches where many had thought the contests might go in favour of any side, they registered a superb 119-run win (via DLS method) in the third to complete a 3-0 sweep. Notably, it was the first time for the Men in Blue to whitewash West Indies in their own backyard ever since they started playing bilateral ODIs in the Caribbean in 1983.