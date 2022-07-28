WI vs IND 2022 | Deepak Hooda's confidence with the ball grew after first ODI, reveals Shikhar Dhawan

With each passing game, Deepak Hooda seems to grow in the conscience of Indian fans as well as the decision-makers for the time with great displays of his exceptional skills. While he first hogged the limelight with some unbelievable power hitting in the IPL followed by a sensational century in a T20I against Ireland, the 27-year-old is now making headlines as a genuine part-time spinner. The all-rounder has bowled in four of the five ODIs he has played in his career, including rolling his arm in all three games of the recently concluded series against West Indies.