WI vs IND 2022 | Bittersweet not to get 100 for rain interruptions, admits Shubman Gill

After missing out on a maiden international hundred for just two runs in the third ODI versus West Indies, India's Shubman Gill admitted that it was a 'bittersweet' moment for him to not get to the three-figure mark because of rain. India completed a 3-0 sweep by beating West Indies by 119 runs.
Shubman Gill, one of the brightest prospects in Indian cricket, seemed to be in sublime touch in all three matches during the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies. The 22-year-old finished with a tally of 205 runs that came at a strike rate of 102.5, averaging 102.5. His recent knock of an unbeaten run-a-ball 98 helped India win the third and last ODI by 119 runs via the DLS method. Riding on his valiant contributions, Gill was adjudged the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series.
However, at the post-match presentation, Gill seemed to be disappointed because the rain did not allow him to notch his maiden international century. India were batting on 225/3 in 36 overs when rain forced India to end the innings. Gill was left stranded at that point and required two more runs to get to the three-digit mark. But unfortunately, it did not happen. Not to forget, Gill was criticised for throwing his wickets away in the first two matches after being set in the middle.
"It was bittersweet, I was expecting to get 100. It was not under my control as it rained, but I was happy with my innings," Gill said at the post-match presentation after winning the awards.
"I was disappointed with how I got out in the first two matches, I tried to rotate strike. After the rain break, we let our instincts take over. I just wanted one more over when we walked out before the last break. The wickets were good, I thought the ball was gripping after 25-30 overs but they were great."
India and West Indies will now take on each other for a five-match T20I series, starting from July 29.
