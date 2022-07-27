IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI | Internet reacts to 'Miyan Bhai's' swinging demons demolishing West Indian hopes

Taking over the new ball following a maiden opening over from Deepak Hooda, Siraj instantly asserted his intent and showed he was here to prove a point. Left-handed Kyle Mayers took guard to face the right-arm medium fast, only to see a furiously swinging ball hurtling towards him. The delivery pitched on the shorter side of good length and nipped through the air great amounts, bamboozling the batsman. Mayers could only muster a meek attempt to drive the ball down the ground as his feet stuck to the crease unable to decide how to face the wondrous ball. It ultimately forced the way between the opener's bat and pad as the stumps flew away in what will certainly go down as the ball of the series.