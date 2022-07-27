IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI | Internet reacts to 'Miyan Bhai's' swinging demons demolishing West Indian hopes

Today at 1:38 AM
Mohammed Siraj produced two thunderbolts in his first over of the third ODI against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval to hand India the edge in the second innings. The pacer swung the ball either way for the wickets, showcasing his ability to extract the most from the conditions offered.
Mohammad Siraj has proven time and again his potential to go down as one of the best bowlers of his generation. However, his most brilliant performances have all come in red-ball cricket, making fans question his place in India's ODI team. The pacer has shut them all down with an exhibition of the highest level of swing bowling in the third ODI against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, already making India the favourites to win with just two overs of the second innings gone by.
Taking over the new ball following a maiden opening over from Deepak Hooda, Siraj instantly asserted his intent and showed he was here to prove a point. Left-handed Kyle Mayers took guard to face the right-arm medium fast, only to see a furiously swinging ball hurtling towards him. The delivery pitched on the shorter side of good length and nipped through the air great amounts, bamboozling the batsman. Mayers could only muster a meek attempt to drive the ball down the ground as his feet stuck to the crease unable to decide how to face the wondrous ball. It ultimately forced the way between the opener's bat and pad as the stumps flew away in what will certainly go down as the ball of the series.
Siraj was not yet done. The incoming Shamarh Brooks received no respite and was sent back to the pavilion on his second ball itself. This time, 'Miyan Bhai made the ball swing the opposite way as it angled in towards the right-handed batsman. Another good length delivery saw Brooks struggling to get it out of the block as the ball thumped his front pad. The umpire was quick to raise his finger, causing the batsman to walk straight back to the pavilion no questions asked.
West Indies now face them in dire straits, chasing a huge total of 257 in the rain-curtailed 35-over match. This absolute exhibition of swing bowling from Mohammed Siraj is all the rage on the internet at the moment as fans discuss what will be remembered for a long time to come.
