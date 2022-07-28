Two IPLs in a year driven by the money possible, reckons Ravi Shastri

If the various reports are to be believed, IPL will be afforded a two-month annual window for the next four years where no international cricket will be held to ensure maximum player participation. This highlights the growing importance of such leagues in the cricket landscape with the Indian tournament being the torchbearer. The competition has already held 15 annual seasons since 2008 and was the first global competition of its kind and stature. IPL expanded to 10 teams last year following the introduction of the Lucknow and Gujarat franchises, with the number of teams only expected to grow with time.