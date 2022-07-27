IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI | Internet reacts as Suryakumar Yadav gets heavy flak after throwing his wicket away in callous fashion

Suryakumar Yadav walked in to bat at 199/2 and was expected to find his form today. Hayden Walsh was bowling the 34th over of the innings and he bowled a delivery around leg stump turning away from the batter. Suyakumar tried to slog the penultimate ball of the over towards the leg-side but instead nicked it towards short third-man. He has been struggling for form in the series so far and added another disappointing score to his tally. Fans blasted him for his form after the dismissal on social media.