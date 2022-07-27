IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI | Internet reacts as Suryakumar Yadav gets heavy flak after throwing his wicket away in callous fashion

Today at 12:33 AM
Suryakumar Yadav was in sublime form in T20Is against England last month scoring loads of runs in three matches. However, he is going through a lean patch in ODIs in the ongoing series against West Indies, receiving a lot of criticism from fans after getting dismissed cheaply in the third ODI.
India is putting up a dominant show against the West Indies in the ODI series as they are leading by 2-0 and are in a good position in the third ODI as well. India batted first after winning the toss and their batters looked comfortable right from the start. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubhman Gill gave a solid start of 113 runs for the first wicket. The game was reduced to 40 overs due to rain and Indian batters switched to attacking intent midway through the innings.
Suryakumar Yadav walked in to bat at 199/2 and was expected to find his form today. Hayden Walsh was bowling the 34th over of the innings and he bowled a delivery around leg stump turning away from the batter. Suyakumar tried to slog the penultimate ball of the over towards the leg-side but instead nicked it towards short third-man. He has been struggling for form in the series so far and added another disappointing score to his tally. Fans blasted him for his form after the dismissal on social media.
Another failure for suryaa in ODIs@cricbuzz @ddsportschannel#SuryakumarYadav #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/42bOfwhcxq— Tamshuk Dutt (@iamTamshuk) July 27, 2022
Surya has too Many shots and he just can't stop himself from playing that shots Which sometimes backfire in ODIs he just need to take some singles and doubles.#SuryakumarYadav #IndvsWI— CRICKET (@cric8addictyash) July 27, 2022
#SuryakumarYadav तू रहने दे तेरे बस का न है oneday cricket— नि_shu (R_A_K_S_H_I_T_A) (@deep_tee_) July 27, 2022
Bad form of Surya Kumar Yadav continues, failed to perform in all the 3 matches, let's see how he goes to perform in T20I series.#SuryakumarYadav | #INDvWI | #INDvsWI | #WIvIND | #WIvsIND | #CricketTwitter— Paritosh Kumar 🏏 (@Paritosh_2016) July 27, 2022
Sky in 3 odi vs Westindies— Gambhir 🛐 (@KarnTweets97) July 27, 2022
Runs - 30
Balls -28
Highest -13
Avg - 10.0
S/r - 107.14
Another bad odi series for him #SuryakumarYadav #INDvsWIonFanCode #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/ySpfNbuVkc
Shreyas iyer>>>>>>>sky in odi cricket . Sky will find his place difficult when kl comes back as 4 and 5 will be occupied by pant and rahul and iyer as a backup . #SuryakumarYadav #INDvsWI3rdODI #klrahul— Goatcricketfan (@Goatcricketfan1) July 27, 2022
Another failure for suryaa in ODIs#WIvIND #SuryakumarYadav— Hitesh Jha (@HiteshJ20455598) July 27, 2022
#SuryakumarYadav is a fraud.#IndvsWI #WIvIND #INDvWI #wivsind— Abhishek (@abhishaek) July 27, 2022
Suryakumar yadav plays one good innings in 7 matches.— Prashant Mudgal 🕉️ (@theantagonist25) July 27, 2022
