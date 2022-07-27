IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI | Internet reacts as India beat West Indies by 119 runs for a clean sweep

Today at 3:24 AM
India have won the third and final ODI against West Indies by 119 runs in a rain-affected match to register a clean sweep. Shubhman Gill orchestrated the win with an unbeaten knock of 98 runs while Yuzvendra Chahal scalped four wickets helping the visitors win by a huge margin.
India continued their winning streak in the third ODI against West Indies registering a clean sweep. The team led by Shikhar Dhawan outplayed the opponents in a rain-affected fixture. India opted to bat first after winning the toss and the openers proved a good start. Shikhar Dhawan scored 58 runs while Shubhman Gill played an unbeaten knock of 98 runs. India were poised on 225/3 after 36 overs when a lengthy rain interruption meant that West Indies had a revised target of 256 in 35 overs.
Indian bowlers bowled well and never allowed West Indies to get near the target. West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals of time. Yuzvendra Chahal excelled in spin-friendly conditions and bagged four wickets. Shardul Thakur also supported him with a couple of wickets. Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran put some fight with each of them scoring 42 runs but none was able to lead the chase. India wrapped up the opposition on 137 thus winning the game by 119 runs.
