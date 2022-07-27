IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI | Internet reacts as India beat West Indies by 119 runs for a clean sweep

Indian bowlers bowled well and never allowed West Indies to get near the target. West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals of time. Yuzvendra Chahal excelled in spin-friendly conditions and bagged four wickets. Shardul Thakur also supported him with a couple of wickets. Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran put some fight with each of them scoring 42 runs but none was able to lead the chase. India wrapped up the opposition on 137 thus winning the game by 119 runs.