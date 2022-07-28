ICC ODI Rankings | India strengthen third place after clean sweeping West Indies; New Zealand remain at top

India have been rewarded for their superb 3-0 series sweep of the West Indies by increasing the gap between themselves and Pakistan while maintaining third place in the latest ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The Men in Blue have now 110 rating points while their arch-rivals Pakistan have 106.

Despite missing at least seven first-choice stars, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India showed the world that they have plenty of depth waiting in the wings as they completed a 3-0 sweep over West Indies on Wednesday with an emphatic 119-run victory in the final match of the series at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. The triumph was India's third ODI series win on the trot and it helped them to boost their rating to a total of 110 points, four rating points clear of their arch-rivals Pakistan who sit in fourtParimatcin the latest rankings. Meanwhile, New Zealand sit at the top of the team ODI rankings chart with a rating of 128, while the reigning world champions England (119) remain in second place despite their recent woes against India and South Africa. Australia (101) and South Africa (101) are joint-fifth, followed by Bangladesh (98), Sri Lanka (92), West Indies (69), and Afghanistan (69). Pakistan will have the chance to topple India when they tour the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series next month.