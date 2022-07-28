sport iconCricket

    ENG vs SA 2022 | Internet reacts to Tristan Stubbs making headlines for Proteas with unbelievable debut knock

    Tristan Stubbs scored a sensational 72 in his first T20I innings for South Africa

    South Africa Cricket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:47 PM

    Tristan Stubbs needed just one innings to imprint his impression on the national side after he demolished the England bowling lineup in the first T20I with a quickfire 72 coming off just 28 balls. However, his efforts were not enough to seal the deal for the Proteas as they suffered a big loss.

    When a relatively unknown Tristan Stubbs walked out to the middle for South Africa in the first T20I against England in Bristol, people hardly paid attention. After all, the Proteas were in dire straits and looked lost already, reeling at 86/4 and chasing a target of 235. Yet, the 21-year-old was somehow gleaming with confidence, so much so one could hardly tell this was the first time he had taken the crease wearing national colours.

    As soon as the youngster started batting, one could instantly see why the middle-order batter was so unfazed and it all started making sense. This was no ordinary player, playing an extraordinary inning in extremely hostile conditions. Stubbs went gung-ho right off the mark, smashing the hosts for fours and sixes to all parts of the field. Before one had time to breathe and soak in the might of his knock, the debutant had already raced to his half-century in the span of an unbelievable 19 balls. He had laced six sixes against an attack comprising the likes of Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid while making it all look effortless as well.

    Stubbs went on to deposit two more balls beyond the ropes along with a couple of boundaries to end on a remarkable score of 72, taking just 28 deliveries to reach the mark. He eventually was done by in the 19th over after skying a Richar Gleeson ball into the hands of Jason Roy at long-off. A lack of support meant it was not enough to lead the Proteas to victory as they encountered a 41-run loss. 

    Nevertheless, Stubbs' stupendous effort was one for the ages and has made him go viral on the internet.  

