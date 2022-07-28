ENG vs SA 2022 | Internet reacts to Tristan Stubbs making headlines for Proteas with unbelievable debut knock

As soon as the youngster started batting, one could instantly see why the middle-order batter was so unfazed and it all started making sense. This was no ordinary player, playing an extraordinary inning in extremely hostile conditions. Stubbs went gung-ho right off the mark, smashing the hosts for fours and sixes to all parts of the field. Before one had time to breathe and soak in the might of his knock, the debutant had already raced to his half-century in the span of an unbelievable 19 balls. He had laced six sixes against an attack comprising the likes of Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid while making it all look effortless as well.