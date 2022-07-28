ENG vs SA 2022 | Internet reacts to Tristan Stubbs making headlines for Proteas with unbelievable debut knock

Today at 12:47 PM
Tristan Stubbs needed just one innings to imprint his impression on the national side after he demolished the England bowling lineup in the first T20I with a quickfire 72 coming off just 28 balls. However, his efforts were not enough to seal the deal for the Proteas as they suffered a big loss.
When a relatively unknown Tristan Stubbs walked out to the middle for South Africa in the first T20I against England in Bristol, people hardly paid attention. After all, the Proteas were in dire straits and looked lost already, reeling at 86/4 and chasing a target of 235. Yet, the 21-year-old was somehow gleaming with confidence, so much so one could hardly tell this was the first time he had taken the crease wearing national colours.
As soon as the youngster started batting, one could instantly see why the middle-order batter was so unfazed and it all started making sense. This was no ordinary player, playing an extraordinary inning in extremely hostile conditions. Stubbs went gung-ho right off the mark, smashing the hosts for fours and sixes to all parts of the field. Before one had time to breathe and soak in the might of his knock, the debutant had already raced to his half-century in the span of an unbelievable 19 balls. He had laced six sixes against an attack comprising the likes of Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid while making it all look effortless as well.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Stubbs went on to deposit two more balls beyond the ropes along with a couple of boundaries to end on a remarkable score of 72, taking just 28 deliveries to reach the mark. He eventually was done by in the 19th over after skying a Richar Gleeson ball into the hands of Jason Roy at long-off. A lack of support meant it was not enough to lead the Proteas to victory as they encountered a 41-run loss.
Nevertheless, Stubbs' stupendous effort was one for the ages and has made him go viral on the internet.
Clean hitting!
Tristan Stubbs Knock of 72(28) Highlights 👇👇#SAvENG #ENGvSA #Cricket #CricketTwitter #SA #ENG #SSCricket #Stubbs #T20 pic.twitter.com/lShoGyAIVP— The Cricket Guy 27 (@TheCricketGuy27) July 28, 2022
Super!
Tristan Stubbs 💙 pic.twitter.com/2CvRgZRtD1— MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) July 28, 2022
Just wow!
Tristan Stubbs, playing his first innings in International cricket, smashed 72 runs from just 28 balls including 2 fours & 8 sixes.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 28, 2022
Lethal!
absolutely lethal hitting by Tristan Stubbs 🤩🔥#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/yxZS44UTE2— EEMS (@NaeemahBenjamin) July 28, 2022
MI is enjoying it right now!
Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs and Sanjay Yadav— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) July 27, 2022
This is some scary batting lineup. Mumbai Indians have truly built a team for the future.
Super Talent
Tristan Stubbs, what a talent! 🤩— 𝙼𝚛. 𝚃𝙽 💜 (@tn_nazrul) July 28, 2022
It's his first T20I knock with the bat, and he has a 19-ball half-century! #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/WT8IxS7Vvq
Power backed
Dewald brevis 19 years— Melon Rusk 😎 (@CricCrazyRaj) July 28, 2022
Tilak Verma 19 years
Tristan Stubbs 21 years
Ishan Kishan 24 years
Tim David 26 years
I was always ready to take one failure among years of success. I'm in love with the mi scouting 😍
Absolutely
The only video you need to watch today— 22Ours (@22Ours) July 28, 2022
Tristan Stubbs smoking sixes all over the parkpic.twitter.com/Xq7EOpkdCC
New sensation
This Tristan Stubbs looks some serious talent for South Africa.He is the next big thing in t20 world.unreal Talent.🥵🔥 #ENGvsSA pic.twitter.com/852xmivH0b— ✶⚛ 🎀 Hafiz Muhammad Fahad Ali 🎀 ⚛✶ (@FadiTweets1) July 28, 2022
Boombastic!
#TristanStubbs what a talent 🔥🔥🙏#ENGvSA #Cricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/eURWdIgrvd— 🚬🪓🆁🅾🅻🅴🆇🪓🚬ᶜʳⁱᶜᵏᵉᵗᵍᵉᵉᵏ (@RoshanSriram123) July 28, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.