24-year-old Virat Kohli said he would match Sachin Tendulkar's ODI record, reveals Oakley chief

Perhaps the best part of the tale is that not once did anyone doubt Kohli's potential to achieve what he said. After all, in 2019 he looked to be cruising well beyond Tendulkar's record having stacked up 43 centuries in the 50-over-format at the raw age of 31. It looked like a mere formality for him to become the first cricketer ever to reach the magic figure of 50 centuries but a drop in form has since kept the man from adding to his tally. Nevertheless, there's still a long road ahead for Kohli given his fitness levels and should he pick up his form anytime soon, there is no doubting he will end up getting what he desired.