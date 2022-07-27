VVS Laxman and Daniel Vettori appointed player representatives by ICC

The International Cricket Council's annual general meeting in Birmingham has brought a host of new appointments and announcements in the world of cricket. The cricketing authority confirmed the hosts of marquee events for the next four years as well as held concrete discussions on drafts of the Future Tours Programme for the period of 2023 to 2027.

The council's latest news sees former Indian batsman VVS Laxman appointed to the Cricket Committee as a player's representative along with celebrated former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori . The two legends of the game will act as primary people serving in the role, with Laxman expected to juggle his duties as the Indian National Cricket Academy's chief and this new responsibility.

The Cricket Committee will also see former West Indian all-rounder Roger Harper become a part of it as the second past player representative, joining former Sri Lankan superstar Mahela Jayawardene in the role. Harper is considered by many to be one of the greatest ever fielders to grace the game and represented his country in 130 international fixtures.