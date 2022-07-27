Lord’s to host ICC World Test Championship finals in 2023 and 2025

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced that the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground has been awarded the hosting rights of the World Test Championship finals in 2023 and 2025. The inaugural WTC final took place in Southampton, where New Zealand beat India to be crowned world champions.

The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground will be hosting the ICC World Test Championship finals in 2023 and 2025, the world cricket governing body confirmed the news on Tuesday. The venue's decision for the next two WTC finals was taken during the ongoing ICC Annual Conference in Birmingham.

The inaugural WTC final took place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, where New Zealand were crowned champions after thrashing India by eight wickets.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Moreover, the ICC board members decided that the election for the position of ICC Chair will take place in the coming November. The term of the position, currently occupied by Greg Barclay, will be a period of two years, from December 1 to November 30, 2024.

Further, ICC has appointed Daniel Vettori and VVS Laxman as current player representatives of the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee, while Roger Harper has been appointed as the second past player representative, joining former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardena.

The ICC has also approved both the men's and women's Future Tour Programme (FTP) for the next cycle, from 2023 to 2027. The complete schedule will be released soon.