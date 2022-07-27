India to host Women's World Cup in 2025

India has won the rights to host the ODI World Cup in 2025, with Australia looking to defend their title. In fact, from 2024 to 2027, three of the four ICC tournaments in women's cricket will likely be played in the Indian subcontinent, with Bangladesh set to host the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup.

The host nations for every major ICC Women's tournament between 2024 and 2027 have been confirmed during the ongoing ICC Annual Conference in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The ICC announced that four women's tournaments will take place in the next four years, starting with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, which will take place in Bangladesh. This will be the first time that Bangladesh will be hosting a major ICC women's tournament. The tournament will be held between September and October with 10 teams playing 23 matches for the prestigious trophy.

Then, a year later, the action will shift to India for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. It will be India's fifth hosting an ICC Women's tournament, with four of them being ICC Women's World Cups so far. Eight teams will fight for glory in the tournament, making up a total of 31 games.

The next event on the calendar -- the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 -- will be hosted by England in June. This will be the first time a T20 World Cup will be held in England. The number of teams will also increase from 10 to 12, with a total of 33 games to be played against each other.

The final event of the cycle -- the Women's ICC Champions Trophy -- will be hosted by Sri Lanka, albeit it would depend on their qualification for the tournament. The inaugural edition of this tournament will be based on the T20 format. It will take place in February 2026, with six teams competing for the title across 16 matches.