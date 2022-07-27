Don’t think Paddy Upton can do wonders, states S Sreesanth

India are opting for all the practices that can help them prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup this year. In the latest development, Paddy Upton was appointed as the mental conditioning expert of the Indian team and will work till the showpiece event. Upton has prior experience of working with the Indian team and in tandem with Rahul Dravid at Rajasthan Royals. Former India cricketer S Sreesanth has shared his views regarding the appointment saying he doesn’t think that Paddy Upton can do wonders in his role.