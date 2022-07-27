Deepak Hooda is currently the biggest match-winner in the Indian white-ball team, opines Saba Karim

Saba Karim has heaped praise on Deepak Hooda, saying the latter is currently the biggest match-winner in India's white-ball roster. Hooda has become an integral part of the Men in Blue following a successful IPL 2022 with Lucknow Super Giants and has been contributing with both bat and ball.

Ever since IPL 2022, Deepak Hooda has become a rising sensation in Indian cricket. The 27-year-old batted well after coming at No. 3 for Lucknow Super Giants and it helped him earn a recall for the national squad. He took the opportunity with both hands from there on and has been in the form of his life. Recently in Ireland, his sizzling T20I hundred in Ireland made headlines and now in the ongoing West Indies ODIs, he has been chipping in with the ball as well.

While having an interaction with India News, former Indian player Saba Karim lavished huge praise on Hooda for his recent success. Karim labelled Hooda as the 'biggest match-winner in the Indian white-ball team' at present, considering his all-round ability that can turn things in his side's favour in quick time.

"For me, Deepak Hooda is currently the biggest match-winner in the Indian white-ball team. He is turning out to be an incredible addition to the team and believes that he can contribute as an all-rounder. He is bowling with some confidence as he did in the IPL and is keen on getting better," Karim told India News.

Further, Karim, India's former wicketkeeper highlighted how the recent bunch of Indian cricketers are trying to bring their all-round skills into the game.

"Bowling all-rounders like Jadeja, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have worked on their batting. So players have started to realize that to make their place in the Indian team, they need to add more to their repertoire. Specialist bowlers like Bumrah have also worked hard on their batting," Karim added.