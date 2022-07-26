WI vs IND 2022 | Shubman Gill throwing his wicket after being set has become repetitive, asserts Salman Butt

Salman Butt has criticised Shubman Gill after the latter failed to convert his starts into a three-digit score during India’s opening two ODIs versus West Indies. Gill seemed to be in good touch on both occasions, scoring a 54-ball 64 and a 49-ball 43 respectively but got dismissed in bizarre ways.

Ever since the 2018 U-19 World Cup where he was adjudged the Player of the Tournament, Shubman Gill has been widely considered the next big thing in Indian Cricket. The stylish Indian player batted impressively in Australia in the 2018-19 tour as well but since then, he has failed to live up to the expectations. Now, in the ongoing West Indies ODI series, the 22-year-old seems to have regained his good form but there is a lot to improve.

Gill scored a breezy 54-ball 64 in the series opener and followed it with a 49-ball 43 in the second match. However, the way he was dismissed on both games created plenty of debate. The first ODI saw him running very casually between the wickets until he fell short of the crease, and in the second ODI, he went for an unorthodox reverse scoop, only to get caught by Kyle Mayers off his own bowling. Former Pakistani opener Salman Butt echoed with Gill's critics as he too believes the batsman, with the talent he has got, must score big now.

"Shubman Gill played well, but once again threw his wicket after being set. He's been doing that repeatedly now. While he does play very well, I think he needs to carry on and score big because he has a lot of talent," Butt said on his Youtube Channel.

Further, speaking about India's bench strength, Butt lauded the team management and the BCCI selectors for managing their workloads and utilising them properly.

"India have solid bench strength. They are in a developmental phase and a lot of their pool of players is continuously increasing. We can't see much difference in the team even when several big names are absent. This is because the management is providing consistent opportunities and the players have been responding well. The communication has become very clear," he added.

Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, India will play the third and last ODI against West Indies on July 27 at Queen's Park Oval.