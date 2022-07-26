WI vs IND 2022 | Lot of youngsters coming into Indian cricket are serious match-winners, reckons Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria has lavished huge praise on Indian youngsters who are currently in West Indies for a 3-match ODI series. The former Pakistani spinner feels there are many in the West Indies-stationed squad who can be serious match-winners on their day and that 'puts an extra topping on the flavour.'

Team India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, is currently full of confidence, having taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. They looked down and out at one point in both matches but somehow managed to have the final laugh. The likes of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Sanju Samson all stepped up whenever their team required them the most to clinch the series.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria credited India's second-string squad for making a serious impact in the Caribbean. The former Pakistani spinner also believes with so many serious match-winners around, the Men in Blue are on the right track to shine in the future as well.

"The youngsters in the Indian team like Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson took responsibility after skipper Shikhar Dhawan got out (in the second ODI). This is a big thing. The lot that is coming into Indian cricket is serious match-winners - be it bowlers, all-rounders or finishers. They put an extra topping on the flavour," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Further, Kaneria appreciated how Shikhar Dhawan has managed to lead the relatively inexperienced side so far in the series.

"In absence of big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah among many others, these boys have won overseas. Be it an A, B or C team, when you go overseas, conditions are against you. Hats off to the young team. Shikhar Dhawan’s captaincy has been admirable. He has rotated the bowlers very well," he added.

India will lock horns with West Indies again on July 27 for the third and last ODI at Queen's Park Oval.