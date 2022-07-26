Travis Head has to learn how to sweep, explains Allan Border

Allan Border has expressed concerns over Travis Head’s struggle in subcontinent conditions and has said that he must learn to master the sweep shot. Border further added that Head should work out a better method to play on turning tracks and use his feet movement to build the innings.

Travis Head has been struggling in subcontinent conditions recently and his form is an issue of concern for the Australian team. Head was a star for Australia in Ashes at the start of the year but his outings against Pakistan and Sri Lanka this year have been dismal. Against both oppositions, he scored a combined 91 runs at a poor average of 15.17.

Allan Border has suggested that Head should learn to play the sweep better to succeed on turning tracks.

"He has got to sit down and work out a method better than it is going at the moment, that is for sure. I have talked to him a little bit about batting on spinning wickets," Border was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"He has got to learn how to sweep and sweep well. And he has got to use his feet-people do not seem to be prepared to go down the track, and defend even."

Australia is scheduled to tour India in the upcoming months and it will be a stiff challenge for the batter to play on these surfaces. Head has scored only 213 runs from 11 Test innings at 21.30. Border stated that Head should learn to defend balls with soft hands.

"There are just a few subtle little things. He is a very good player against anything other than the turning ball. That is the chink he has got to work on, but it is (play the) sweep shot, use your feet, get on the front foot, and when you are trying to defend, use nice soft hands,” he explained.

"We are going to go to the subcontinent a lot, so if he wants to be in the frame, he needs to learn how to play the turning ball."