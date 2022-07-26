T20 World Cup 2022 | Australia and India will be playing in final, predicts Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting has predicted that Australia will square off against India in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in October-November this year. Ponting also added that Australia will have the benefit of playing in home conditions in the showpiece event and so they can defend title.

T20 World Cup 2022 is to be played in October-November and so there is a lot of excitement among spectators for such a significant event. The prediction for the winning team has started and Ricky Ponting is new to join the list. The tournament is to be played in Australia and so the subcontinent teams will face a tough task ahead of them. According to Ricky Ponting, India and Australia are favorites to play the World Cup final this year. He also added that Australia will be playing in home conditions and so they will have an advantage while defending the title.

"I think India and Australia will be the two playing in the final and I will just have to say that Australia will beat them in the final. The reigning champions have got home conditions and that was one thing that made Australia's win in the last World Cup, not remarkable, but that little bit sweeter for them," Ponting said on The ICC Review.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

"The fact that a lot of people, me included, thought when they went to UAE, the conditions that they were going to have to face on the back of the IPL, I thought the conditions might have been the thing that might not have allowed them to win it. But they found a way.”

England are also considered to be a great white-ball team. The captaincy of English team was recently taken over by Jos Buttler, but they suffered a defeat in the white-ball series against India after beating the Netherlands. Ponting has also rated England highly saying they are a strong squad as well.

"I actually think England are an outstanding white-ball team and they have an outstanding white-ball setup. I just think the three teams on paper that look to have the most class and the most match-winners are India, Australia, and England,” he explained.