Rooting for the Indian women's cricket team to make it to the CWG final at least, exclaims Veda Krishnamurthy

Veda Krishnamurthy has extended her support to the Indian Women's Cricket Team ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, stating the team has the potential to make a run to the finals at the very least. She went on to talk about the clash with Pakistan and pick out Pooja Vastrakar as a key player.

The Commonwealth Games in 2022 is set to become just the second edition of the multi-national event to include cricket as one of the sports in which participants will compete and the first ever to feature T20 cricket. The city of Birmingham in England will be playing host to the prestigious tournament and will see India's women's cricket team as one of the outfits battling for medals.

Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy believes India has great chances there given their talent and performances of late. The Women in Blue will be approaching Birmingham on the back of a 2-1 T20I series win against neighbours Sri Lanka having also provided tough competition to New Zealand and Australia earlier in the year in the game's shortest format. The side will be led by 33-year-old Harmanpreet Kaur with prolific opener Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy.

“We’ve been doing really well in the T20 format," Krishnamurthy told Sony Sports Network.

“Harmanpreet and Smriti (Mandhana) are doing really well in handling the team. Harmanpreet showed her captaincy (skills) during the women’s IPL. She can (as a batter) single-handedly destroy any team on a given day. I am rooting for them to make it to the final at least," she added.

India's campaign will begin on 29th July with a tasty encounter against Australia. However, their most awaited clash is undoubtedly the one against Pakistan which has been scheduled for 31st July. The other team in India's pool is Barbados, with two of the four squads meant to qualify for the semi0finals.

“I have got complete faith in them that they (India) will do well. The passion is 100 folds when India and Pakistan are playing. You don’t care who is going to perform, all that matters is the victory. I heard the match is sold out. There will be a lot of emotions," Veda said.

England's pitches and weather conditions are expected to aid swing bowling as always, placing great emphasis on the pace attacks of teams. Krishnamurthy believes India holds an edge in the department courtesy of right-arm medium Pooja Vastrakar and her excellent all-around showings of late. The 22-year-old is already a veteran of 52 international matches, tallying 46 wickets and 1,224 runs.

“Pooja Vastrakar has become an impact player. She produces something (special) in crucial moments. She did well in Sri Lanka both with the bat and ball and has become the leader of the fast bowling attack in this team. Meghna Singh will be crucial as well if she makes it to the eleven. They’ve backed Renuka (Singh) as well. It’s just how they are going to come together and perform in high-intensity matches. Not to forget their (impressive) spin attack. Vastrakar will be a key factor," Veda concluded on the matter.