Reports | India ropes in Paddy Upton as mental conditioning expert

Upton has an impressive portfolio while working with different teams. Between 2008 to 2011, he was part of India’s support staff and the team won World Cup by end of his stint. He then went on to work with South Africa who became the No. 1 Test team in 2013. The report says that Rahul Dravid has briefed Upton on helping Indian players stay mentally charged for T20 World Cup. He will work on the mental well-being of the players and has been asked to set up an environment that would allow youngsters to express themselves freely.