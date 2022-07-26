IND vs WI 2022 | Rahul sir was getting tensed, reveals Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has claimed that Rahul Dravid was getting tensed and was passing messages during India’s chase in the second ODI against West Indies. He also added that a lot of players were calm and composed in pressure situations doing a good job of keeping the environment of dressing room balanced.

India have secured a series win in the ODIs against West Indies as they are leading by 2-0 in the three-match series. Visitors are heading for a clean sweep but the victories in the first two matches were not so easy. The second game went down the wire as India were chasing 312 runs in the second innings. The contest was slipping away from them but Axar Patel played a match-winning knock for the team.

Revealing the dressing room’s atmosphere, Shreyas Iyer stated that Rahul Dravid was getting tensed during the match and was passing messages.

"It was fun, to be honest. We all were sitting together and Rahul sir was getting tensed. He was passing on the message. But yeah, I think a lot of players showed really good emotions out there. They were really calm and composed during the pressure situations," Shreyas said during a post-match press conference.

"Since we have played so many games now, so we have seen such emotions and it was just a normal game for us. I think we did pretty well, especially Axar. Outstanding knock.”

Ever since Rahul Dravid has taken charge of the team, India has produced some great white-ball results at home and away. The team recently won ODI and T20I series against England and now have won the ODIs against West Indies. Shreyas revealed that Rahul Dravid has been always supportive and he talks about technique and temperament with the coach.

"I have been working with Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour for many years. We talk technique and temperament on a match-to-match basis. Situations change. When we have team meetings, everyone talks. We don't come to a conclusion but learn from each other's views. It's a good conversation between us. Rahul sir has been supportive throughout, he doesn't put much pressure on the mind,” he explained.

India will now square off against West Indies in the third and final ODI on Wednesday.