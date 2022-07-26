IND vs WI 2022 | Deepak Hooda can achieve a lot if he offers India six to seven good years, remarks Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan has praised Deepak Hooda for his performance in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies saying he can achieve a lot more if he can offer six to seven good years for the national team. Pathan also advised Hooda to continue working hard without expecting anything in return.

After enjoying a successful IPL, Deepak Hooda has made an immediate impact in international cricket since his debut in the Ireland series. Hooda has scored 205 runs in six innings at 68.33 with an impressive strike rate of 172.26 so far. He has been also impressive in the ongoing ODI series contributing with the ball as well as the bat in the tournament.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has praised Deepak Hooda saying that he can achieve a lot more if he can offer six to seven good years for Indian cricket

“Two years ago, Hooda himself wondered if the India cap would come. Today, he is a shining example of someone who has proved if you accept your shortcomings and make a conscious effort in working on them, that’s half the battle won. I am excited about what he can possibly offer to the Indian team. He’s just 27. If he offers India six-seven good years, he has the potential to achieve a lot more,” Pathan told ESPNCricinfo.

Hooda has been in fine touch since his debut including a hundred against Ireland. He is playing the role of a solid middle-order batter. Pathan further elaborated that he has advised Hooda to keep working hard without expecting anything in return.

“I told him, if you are playing and training expecting something in return, it’s never going to work. You have to train your mind in a way where you’re giving your best without expecting anything in return. If something comes your way, great. Else, keep at it,” he explained.

Hooda’s off-spin has opened a lot of bowling options for the captain Shikhar Dhawan thus playing a crucial role for the team.