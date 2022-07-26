IND vs WI 2022 | Arshdeep Singh can be a fantastic option for India in T20 World Cup, opines Danish Kaneria

Many pacers have been rising through the ranks in Indian cricket in recent years and Arshdeep Singh is one of them. After displaying his talent and capability in IPL 2022, Arshdeep made his international debut in a T20I against England on July 7. He picked two wickets in the match conceding 18 runs in the spell and was highly impressive, especially with his new ball bowling. Many of the former cricketers and experts have backed Arshdeep to be included in the playing XI for ODIs against West Indies.