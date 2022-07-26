IND vs WI 2022 | Arshdeep Singh can be a fantastic option for India in T20 World Cup, opines Danish Kaneria

Today at 1:24 PM
Danish Kaneria is of the opinion that Arshdeep Singh can be a fantastic pick for India in the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played this year. He further added that the left-arm pacer can be a great option in the Asia Cup as well and can be very successful in the tournament starting August 27.
Many pacers have been rising through the ranks in Indian cricket in recent years and Arshdeep Singh is one of them. After displaying his talent and capability in IPL 2022, Arshdeep made his international debut in a T20I against England on July 7. He picked two wickets in the match conceding 18 runs in the spell and was highly impressive, especially with his new ball bowling. Many of the former cricketers and experts have backed Arshdeep to be included in the playing XI for ODIs against West Indies.
Danesh Kaneria has also vouched for Arshdeep’s inclusion in the team and has stated that he will be a great choice for India in the T20 World Cup to be played this year.
“Mark my words. Arshdeep will play the third ODI and make an impact too. Arshdeep has the art, and he uses his mind while bowling. He bowls sensibly and knows how to take wickets. He can be a fantastic option for the Indian team for T20 World Cup and maybe for Asia Cup as well. Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and he can be successful being a left-arm pacer,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.
India will play the third ODI against West Indies on Wednesday and the team might include Arshdeep in the playing XI as they are already leading by 2-0.
