Would love to play a Test match in India, exclaims Ashton Agar

Ashton Agar has expressed his desire to make a comeback in Australia's all-whites when they tour India in 2023, stating the bowling conditions in the country make him excited to play there. The spinner went on to discuss the recent tour of Sri Lanka and his disappointment in getting injured.

The fact that Australia has produced two of the greatest spinners of all time is pretty ironic, considering pitches Down Under typically don't favour spin too much. Nevertheless, Nathan Lyon has established for himself a permanent place in the Test team as the lone spinner of the Aussies, serving exemplary returns for over a decade now. While his contributions are cherished by supporters of the side, it has hindered opportunities for any fellow spinners to bloom considering the sheer domination of Lyon on the bouncy home pitches.

A part of that clan is slow left-arm orthodox Ashton Agar, who has played only four Tests in the nine years since his debut in the format. In the same time period, he has racked up 62-white ball appearances for the national team. However, of late he has been back to his best and with Australia making frequent Asia tours, the 28-year-old's comeback seems to be on the horizon. Agar is targeting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that is reported to take place in India in early 2023, pending confirmation from the ICC Future Tours Programme.

"I'd love to play a Test match over in India, I love watching cricket over there. The games are over quickly but that's really exciting … and it just looks like a hell of a time to bowl,” he was quoted saying by Hindustan Times in a press conference.

The bowler was supposed to play in the recent tour of Sri Lanka but an unfortunately-timed side strain ruled him out of contention. It would have been his first Test since September 2017 and in glorious conditions, given Australian spinners accounted for 23 out of 30 Sri Lankan wickets across two Tests. Nevertheless, Agar remains optimistic about his future and seeks to learn from such incidents to improve himself.

"It was unbelievable, it was paradise for spinners out there. But I've played long enough now, and I've been injured enough to know that you can't get too caught up in that stuff," he explained.

“Sitting there on the first day seeing the ball spin miles was a bit frustrating but after that I moved on pretty quickly and just focused on trying to get the side better … get my skills even better than what they were before and come back better next time."