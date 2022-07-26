France’s Gustav McKeon creates world record, becomes youngest man to hit a T20I hundred

Today at 10:06 AM
At just 18 years and 280 days, France's opener Gustav McKeon became the youngest men's player to score a T20I hundred, smashing five fours and nine sixes in a sizzling 61-ball 109 against Switzerland on Monday. The previous record was held by Hazratullah Zazai, at 20 years and 337 days.
France's Gustav McKeon made headlines on Monday during their ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe B Qualifier fixture against Switzerland in Vantaa. His blistering knock of 61-ball 109, laced with five fours and nine sixes, helped him to become the youngest man in history to notch a hundred in T20Is, achieving the feat at 18 years and 280 days.
In the process, he broke Afghanistani opener Hazratullah Zazai's record, who was there at the top since he hit a superb 162* from 62 balls against Ireland in 2019 at 20 years and 337 days.
Notably, McKeon also became the first French player to score a hundred.
However, McKeon's heroics did not come in a winning cause as France endured a 1-wicket defeat to Switzerland. It was a thrilling encounter overall, and Switzerland had the last laugh by seeing off the target of 158 on the final delivery of the contest. In fact, they chased down 16 off the last 6 balls to achieve victory.
T20I world record alert 🚨https://t.co/FaDuazfGUM— ICC (@ICC) July 26, 2022
