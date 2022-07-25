WI vs IND 2022 | Shreyas Iyer is becoming a ‘giant’ of ODI format, remarks Aakash Chopra

Without any doubt, Shreyas Iyer is highly regarded as one of the finest batters among Indians at present. The 27-year-old, who was not in the best of forms in India's recent tour in England, seems to have regained the good touch in West Indies. His knocks of 57-ball 54, followed by 71-ball 63 in the first two ODIs in Caribbean speak volumes as both of them came in his side's winning cause to win the three-match series.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Shreyas for two consecutive fifties in West Indies. The former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator then went on saying that Shreyas' staggering numbers in ODIs and termed him a 'giant' of ODI cricket.

"Shreyas Iyer - he is becoming a giant of the ODI format. He has struck one century, he has 11 half-centuries, he has played just 25-odd ODI matches in total, and he is gun. The short-ball problem, T20s and Test matches, let's not talk about that. He has been ruling the roost in this format. I remember his Hamilton ton as well. He is also asking the question once everyone is available, how will you keep him out," Chopra said on his Youtube channel.