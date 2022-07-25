WI vs IND 2022 | Shreyas Iyer is becoming a ‘giant’ of ODI format, remarks Aakash Chopra

Today at 3:58 PM
Aakash Chopra has lavished huge praise on Shreyas Iyer, saying the latter is on the way to becoming a gigantic figure of Team India in 50-overs cricket. Shreyas has been in impressive form in India's ongoing tour of the West Indies, scoring back-to-back fifties in the opening two matches.
Without any doubt, Shreyas Iyer is highly regarded as one of the finest batters among Indians at present. The 27-year-old, who was not in the best of forms in India's recent tour in England, seems to have regained the good touch in West Indies. His knocks of 57-ball 54, followed by 71-ball 63 in the first two ODIs in Caribbean speak volumes as both of them came in his side's winning cause to win the three-match series.
Speaking on his Youtube channel, Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Shreyas for two consecutive fifties in West Indies. The former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator then went on saying that Shreyas' staggering numbers in ODIs and termed him a 'giant' of ODI cricket.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
"Shreyas Iyer - he is becoming a giant of the ODI format. He has struck one century, he has 11 half-centuries, he has played just 25-odd ODI matches in total, and he is gun. The short-ball problem, T20s and Test matches, let's not talk about that. He has been ruling the roost in this format. I remember his Hamilton ton as well. He is also asking the question once everyone is available, how will you keep him out," Chopra said on his Youtube channel.
With 1064 runs from 26 innings, Shreyas averages 42.56 in ODIs. His strike rate of 95.51 is equally impressive. He will now be looking to finish the ODI leg on a high note when India will play West Indies on July 27 at Queen's Park Oval.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.