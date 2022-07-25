WI vs IND 2022 | India win record most consecutive bilateral ODI series against West Indies

Today at 10:58 AM
After snatching a nerve-racking two-wicket win against West Indies on Sunday, India created a record for the most consecutive bilateral ODI series wins against a single side. The Men in Blue have now won 12 series on the bounce versus West Indies, one more than Pakistan's record against Zimbabwe.
Despite staging impressive shows in the first two ODIs against India, West Indies ended up as a losing side at the Queen's Park Oval. The Nicholas Pooran-led side endured two hard-fought defeats, with the recent two-wicket loss coming off on Sunday. They failed to defend 312, courtesy of Axar Patel's heroics (64* off 35 balls). It was also the third-highest successful chase in West Indies.
In the process, West Indies lost yet another bilateral series against India, their 12th series defeat since 2007. Notably, no team has a worse record against a single team thus far than them. The Indians, however, pipped Pakistan's record of 11 bilateral series win versus Zimbabwe to reach the top of the chart.
Most consecutive bilateral ODI series wins against a team (credit - Cricbuzz):
12 Ind vs WI (2007-2022)*
11 Pak vs Zim (1996-2021)
10 Pak vs WI (1999-2022)
9 SA vs Zim (1995-2018)
9 Ind vs SL (2007-2021)
India will next play against West Indies on July 27 in the third and last ODI at the same venue. Then they will go up against each other for a five-match T20I series.
