WI vs IND 2022 | Amazing to get a series-clinching knock on my ODI return after five years, states Axar Patel

After hitting an unbeaten 35-ball 64 against West Indies on Sunday, Axar Patel was delighted to help his side win the three-match ODI series on his return to 50-overs cricket after almost five years. The all-rounder also highlighted that his continuous participation in IPL has also helped him grow.
On Sunday at the Queen's Park Oval during India's second ODI of the three-match against West Indies, whatever Axar Patel touched turned into gold. Coming at No. 7, the 28-year-old starred with the bat in pursuit of 312, scoring 64 not out off just 35 balls to drive his side towards a memorable two-wicket victory. Notably, it was Axar's first ODI since 2017.
Moreover, Axar was initially supposed to be on the bench again as he was picked as an out-and-out cover for Ravindra Jadeja. However, an unfortunate injury to Jadeja, named vice-captain for the ODI leg, opened the door for Axar to perform, and he took every opportunity with both hands.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Axar labelled his recent knock versus West Indies as 'very special.' At the same time, he also highlighted the fact that it was his first ODI since 2017, and his return to pull off something like that made his day even more special.
"It's very special, to get it in a crucial, series-winning cause is amazing. When I went out, I aimed for 10-11 an over. We thought it could be done as we have IPL experience. We wanted to be calm and keep cover of the rate," Axar said at the post-match presentation after recieving the Player of the Match award.
"This was special as this is my first ODI since 2017, even my first fifty came here. Winning the series too makes me feel wonderful."
