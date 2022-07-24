WI vs IND 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to Sanju Samson's lapse of judgement leading to suicidal run-out

Today at 3:16 AM
Sanju Samson gave his wicket away cheaply in an unnecessary scuffle that led to his run out thus ruining India's chances of winning the second ODI at Queen's Park Oval. The batsman was well set and looked determined to lead India across the line until the unfortunate Incident ended his inning.
West Indies have torn apart their label of underdogs in the second ODI at Queen's Park Oval, putting up a spirited display to inch the team closer to a series-levelling win. It helps that the Indian batsmen keep digging themselves deeper into the mud by throwing away wickets just when they start to look comfortable against the hosts' bowling.
Sanju Samson was cruising along following a few early struggles and leading India's charge towards victory. The Men in Blue are chasing a big total of 311 and need crucial contributions from key batsmen. Early on, Shubman Gill set the stage with a flamboyant 43 before Shreyas Iyer stepped up with his second half-century in as many matches. After the latter departed following a 99 runs partnership with Samson, the responsibility of leading India home fell upon the wicket-keeper's shoulder.
Before long, the 27-year-old had raced to his maiden ODI fifty and just when he was looking to amp up the aggression, tragedy befell. He nudged a ball off Romario Shepherd to fine leg in the 39th over only to see Deepak Hooda rushing to the batsman's end for a run. Samson seemed to have lost track of the ball, delaying his take-off to the other end. Kyle Mayers was quick to collect the ball and sling it towards a kneeling Shepherd at the stumps. The bowler failed to catch the ball but it struck his leg and rattled onto the stumps catching Samson well short of the crease.
The internet is heartbroken over the premature end of a fine inning and understandably so.
Suicide!
July 24, 2022
Appreciation and then
First half century in ODI’s for Sanju Samson. So many of his fans hope it’s the first of many👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 24, 2022
Great knock
Well played 💙 @IamSanjuSamson @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/3SCobuzGI9 pic.twitter.com/cnLgOY420n— Soumyadip Dutta (@Soumyad87772934) July 24, 2022
Big blow
Only one player 50+ runs and 100+ sr while chasing 300+ score #SanjuSamson #sanju #indvswi— Chander Mani (@Chander08109649) July 24, 2022
X factor
"Samson by name Samson by game. There is an X Factor about him and he is still young"— Anurag (@Right_Gaps) July 24, 2022
Ian bishop in commentary box when Sanju Samson is batting is a different joy#INDvWI #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/sQKKEp1bpG
Hard-Luck
#SanjuSamson what an unlucky man . Left thigh right thigh on to wicket for run out#WIvsIND— D'Raj (@drajspeaks) July 24, 2022
Keep it up
It's just the beginning many more to come @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/8JpsCm1Gvr— Jay (@Jay__144) July 24, 2022
Fantastic performance
Well Played ❤️🩹👏@IamSanjuSamson— Sai ❤️ (@NaniThopella) July 24, 2022
No. 1
Maiden ODIs fifty for Sanju Samson— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) July 24, 2022
Well Played #SanjuSamson 🙏 pic.twitter.com/l4Oa67jWu4
Unnecessary!
Selfish Deepak Hooda.... unnecessary single...costs #SanjuSamson ...— henry (@henry18VK) July 24, 2022
