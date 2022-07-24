sport iconCricket

    WI vs IND 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to Sanju Samson's lapse of judgement leading to suicidal run-out

    Sanju Samson threw away his wicket after being run-out on 54

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:16 AM

    Sanju Samson gave his wicket away cheaply in an unnecessary scuffle that led to his run out thus ruining India's chances of winning the second ODI at Queen's Park Oval. The batsman was well set and looked determined to lead India across the line until the unfortunate Incident ended his inning.

    West Indies have torn apart their label of underdogs in the second ODI at Queen's Park Oval, putting up a spirited display to inch the team closer to a series-levelling win. It helps that the Indian batsmen keep digging themselves deeper into the mud by throwing away wickets just when they start to look comfortable against the hosts' bowling.

    Sanju Samson was cruising along following a few early struggles and leading India's charge towards victory. The Men in Blue are chasing a big total of 311 and need crucial contributions from key batsmen. Early on, Shubman Gill set the stage with a flamboyant 43 before Shreyas Iyer stepped up with his second half-century in as many matches. After the latter departed following a 99 runs partnership with Samson, the responsibility of leading India home fell upon the wicket-keeper's shoulder.

    Before long, the 27-year-old had raced to his maiden ODI fifty and just when he was looking to amp up the aggression, tragedy befell. He nudged a ball off Romario Shepherd to fine leg in the 39th over only to see Deepak Hooda rushing to the batsman's end for a run. Samson seemed to have lost track of the ball, delaying his take-off to the other end. Kyle Mayers was quick to collect the ball and sling it towards a kneeling Shepherd at the stumps. The bowler failed to catch the ball but it struck his leg and rattled onto the stumps catching Samson well short of the crease.

    The internet is heartbroken over the premature end of a fine inning and understandably so.

