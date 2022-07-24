IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to rattled Shikhar Dhawan giving away his wicket after nasty blow on head

The hosts set a huge target of 312 for India after choosing to bat first, courtesy of Shai Hope's century and a fifty from skipper Nicholas Pooran. The likes of Sharmarh Brooks and Kyle Mayers contributed with crucial thirties as well while Rovman Powell and Rovman Shepherd's cameos took West Indies over 300. Coming out to defend the total, the opening bowlers did well to contain the scoring rate, particularly against Shikhar Dhawan. Even though Shubman Gill fired away at around run-a-ball, the Indian skipper struggled to put the ball away for runs. However, it was not until Shepherd's third over that they struck gold.