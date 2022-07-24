IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to rattled Shikhar Dhawan giving away his wicket after nasty blow on head

Today at 1:06 AM
Shikhar Dhawan got out to a short ball in the second ODI to end a difficult knock, immediately after being struck on the head by a searing bouncer from Romario Shepherd. The dismissal saw a phenomenal catch from Kyle Mayers as well, evoking incredible joy from skipper Nicholas Pooran.
Cricket has evolved leaps and bounds over decades but there is still something special in the way West Indian pacers bare their hearts out on the pitch to deliver ferocious blows. A pioneer of quick, short balls meant to rattle batsmen into wickets, the nation of late has failed to produce a game-changing bowler but there are glimpses of genius that still reflect the great cricket heritage of the Caribbean island. The second ODI at Queen's Park Oval produced one such brilliant sequence for the fans to rejoice.
The hosts set a huge target of 312 for India after choosing to bat first, courtesy of Shai Hope's century and a fifty from skipper Nicholas Pooran. The likes of Sharmarh Brooks and Kyle Mayers contributed with crucial thirties as well while Rovman Powell and Rovman Shepherd's cameos took West Indies over 300. Coming out to defend the total, the opening bowlers did well to contain the scoring rate, particularly against Shikhar Dhawan. Even though Shubman Gill fired away at around run-a-ball, the Indian skipper struggled to put the ball away for runs. However, it was not until Shepherd's third over that they struck gold.
In the 11th over, Dhawan got on strike in the fifth ball of the over. In an attempt to finally break the shackles, the opener danced down the pitch hoping to slaughter the ball away but Shepherd was too quick for his liking. The right-arm fast banged the ball short, leaving Dhawan caught in the headlights. The ball struck his helmet with great impact as a strap went flying away. Having acquired a psychological edge, Shepherd sent in another bouncer only this time outside off, tempting Dhawan to cut the ball away.
The batsman did exactly that, falling into the trap hook, line and sinker. Dhawan lobbed the ball towards the third man, causing Kyle Mayers to produce a sensational diving catch right at the boundary rope and sending the skipper away for a tiresome 13 off 31 deliveries. The breakthrough saw Pooran burst in joy and give a big hug to the fielder for his efforts, as the whole sequence of cricketing actions left the fans enthralled.
