IND vs WI 2022 | We didn’t hold our nerves in last couple of overs, admits Nicholas Pooran

India have ensured a series win over West Indies in the three-match series win with a victory by two wickets on Sunday. Axar Patel orchestrated the win for the visitors as he scored unbeaten 64 runs from 35 balls to help the team chase 312 runs. India were reduced to 178/4 but Axar Patel led the charge after that and India chased down the target with two balls remaining. Reflecting on the result of the match, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran admitted that the team were unable to hold their nerves in the last couple of overs.