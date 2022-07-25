IND vs WI 2022 | Want to see how Arshdeep Singh would cope up with bowling 10 overs in heat, says Parthiv Patel

India won the second ODI against West Indies in the three-match series and so they will have an opportunity to include players in the playing XI resting on the bench in the last ODI. India are already playing with their second-choice battery of bowlers and Avesh Khan made his ODI debut in the second match. He had an off-day with the ball but hit a couple of boundaries while batting. Several cricketers have vouched for Arshdeep Singh’s inclusion and Parthiv Patel is the new name to join the list.