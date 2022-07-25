IND vs WI 2022 | Want to see how Arshdeep Singh would cope up with bowling 10 overs in heat, says Parthiv Patel

Today at 9:12 PM
Parthiv Patel has backed Arsheep Singh to play in third ODI against West Indies saying he wants to see how Arshdeep bowls his spell in the warm conditions. Parthiv also added that having a left-handed bowler will give an advantage to India and he can replace either Shardul Thakur or Mohammed Siraj.
India won the second ODI against West Indies in the three-match series and so they will have an opportunity to include players in the playing XI resting on the bench in the last ODI. India are already playing with their second-choice battery of bowlers and Avesh Khan made his ODI debut in the second match. He had an off-day with the ball but hit a couple of boundaries while batting. Several cricketers have vouched for Arshdeep Singh’s inclusion and Parthiv Patel is the new name to join the list.
Parthiv has shared his views saying that he would be excited to see how Arshdeep bowls in the playing conditions in West Indies.
"I would like to see Arshdeep replace someone in the bowling attack, maybe Thakur or Siraj. I want to see how Arshdeep copes with bowling 10 overs in the heat. We have all seen what he can do in T20 cricket. Having a left-handed bowler gives you a slight advantage,” Parthiv said to Cricbuzz.
Arshdeep made his T20I debut against England recently. Now with the series already secured, India might play him replacing Shardul Thakur or Mohammed Siraj in the final ODI. Bowling unit has been strengthened by the part-time role played by Deepak Hooda. Hooda has been effective with his off-spin and is playing a vital role for India as the pitch plays on the slower side as the game progresses in West Indies. Parthiv said that his bowling has opened a lot of options for the Indian team as he can play as an all-rounder.
"Biggest takeaway of the game was Hooda bowling those nine overs. He is giving India a lot of options being capable of playing at any position as an all-round option," he explained.
