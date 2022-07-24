IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to Shubhman Gill's hilarious dismissal while attempting a scoop

After winning the first ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies, India is having a tough time in the second encounter. West Indies posted a total of 311/6 while batting first courtesy of a century from Shai Hope. The pitch was getting tougher to bat on as the game progressed and India lost three wickets in quick succession while chasing, after the fall of Shikhar Dhawan. The visitors find themselves in a pressure situation induced by the West Indies but Shubhman Gill’s dismissal was very funny nonetheless.