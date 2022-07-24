sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to Shubhman Gill's hilarious dismissal while attempting a scoop

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Shubhman Gill was dismissed on 43 runs in second ODI

    BCCI

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to Shubhman Gill's hilarious dismissal while attempting a scoop

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:34 AM

    Batters rarely get out in funny ways but Shubhman Gill found one of the most hilarious ways to initiate a walk back to the pavilion. Gill failed in his attempt to play a scoop shot behind the keeper, edging it instead as the ball went straight into the hands of bowler Kyle Mayers.

    After winning the first ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies, India is having a tough time in the second encounter. West Indies posted a total of 311/6 while batting first courtesy of a century from Shai Hope. The pitch was getting tougher to bat on as the game progressed and India lost three wickets in quick succession while chasing, after the fall of Shikhar Dhawan. The visitors find themselves in a pressure situation induced by the West Indies but Shubhman Gill’s dismissal was very funny nonetheless. 

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    Kyle Mayers was bowling the 16th over of the innings. It was a length ball on the fourth delivery of the over and Gill attempted a scoop on it. The ball was stopping a bit on the pitch and thus arrived late to the batter. Gill played his shot early and the ball lobbed back to the bowler from the cue end, causing his dismissal in of the most bizarre and hilarious ways.  

    What was that!

    For real!

    Picasso

    LOL

    Simple

    Just bizarre

    Poor

    Learn

    He should

    We are

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down