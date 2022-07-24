IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts as Axar Patel scripts series win for India with a two-wicket victory

Today at 4:05 AM
India ensured a series win in the ODIs against West Indies, winning the second match by just two wickets in a high-scoring thriller. Axar Patel scripted the chase of 312 runs with an unbeaten knock of 64 runs while Shreyas Iyer also played a vital role for the team with his half-century.
India have secured a series win in the three-match ODI series against West Indies with two wins in the first two games. The latest victory came on Sunday as they beat the opposition by two wickets chasing a challenging total of 312.
Earlier in the match, West Indies opted to bat first after winning the toss and Shai hope maximised the conditions very well. West Indies posted a total of 311/6 batting first courtesy of Shai Hope’s century and attacking innings from Nicholas Pooran. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for India.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
In response, India were reduced to 79/3 at one stage but their middle and lower order played a part in recovery and made the chase possible. Shreyas Iyer scored 63 runs from 71 balls but the knockout punch was delivered by Axar Patel who scored unbeaten 64 runs from only 35 deliveries. Axar capped off the win with a brilliant six in the end with three balls to spare. With such an exhilarating win, India ensured a series win in the three-match ODI series against West Indies.
Bapu Roxx
July 24, 2022
Hero
Axar Patel is the hero of India, need 6 from 3 balls and he smashed a six. What a knock, Axar. pic.twitter.com/CjyNF87Iv3— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 24, 2022
Brilliant
What a knock by Axar Patel - 64* (35) with 3 fours and 5 sixes. Came in when India were in trouble, but handsomely rescued and gave India a series win.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 24, 2022
Take a bow, Axar! pic.twitter.com/UyW04wvWd5
Finishes things off in style!
What an Incredible finish by Axar Patel. 6 from 3 balls and he finish with a SIX. pic.twitter.com/rImUAjpLBt— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 24, 2022
He has definitely improved a lot!
Axar Patel came when India need 114 runs from 74 balls and then he smashed 64* from 35 balls - He has improved a lot with bat in this year. pic.twitter.com/d3Yu2AH0o8— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 24, 2022
And the record continues
India keeps up its proud record of not losing a bilateral ODI series to West Indies since 2006 when Rahul Dravid’s side lost. What an effort by Shreyas, Sanju, Hooda and Bapu Axar Patel was fantastic under pressure #cricket #CricketTwitter #WIvInd— Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) July 24, 2022
Boom
Axar Patel done it in style.#Axar #Axarpatel#INDvWI #ShreyasIyer #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/dOe4P9Q0oH— Ajith¹⁷ (@Ajith__17) July 24, 2022
Beauty
You beauty !!— Pradeep Shanti (@pradeepkr_) July 24, 2022
Take a bow, Axar.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/nJ4o95SfJm
Just brilliant!
What a game we experienced today, Axar Patel made it possible for India to chase such a huge target. What a Player. Well deserved win for Team INDIA#INDvWI #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/cNXetAGJvu— Sushma Pandey (@ISushmaPandey) July 24, 2022
Thriller
Axar Patel brilliance! And what a way to finish the game! Another edge of your seat ending! Thrilling stuff. #WIvIND— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 24, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Axar Patel
- Shreyas Iyer
- Shai Hope
- Nicholas Pooran
- Sanju Samson
- India Vs West Indies
- India Cricket Team
- West Indies Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.