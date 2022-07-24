IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts as Axar Patel scripts series win for India with a two-wicket victory

India have secured a series win in the three-match ODI series against West Indies with two wins in the first two games. The latest victory came on Sunday as they beat the opposition by two wickets chasing a challenging total of 312.

Earlier in the match, West Indies opted to bat first after winning the toss and Shai hope maximised the conditions very well. West Indies posted a total of 311/6 batting first courtesy of Shai Hope’s century and attacking innings from Nicholas Pooran. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for India.

In response, India were reduced to 79/3 at one stage but their middle and lower order played a part in recovery and made the chase possible. Shreyas Iyer scored 63 runs from 71 balls but the knockout punch was delivered by Axar Patel who scored unbeaten 64 runs from only 35 deliveries. Axar capped off the win with a brilliant six in the end with three balls to spare. With such an exhilarating win, India ensured a series win in the three-match ODI series against West Indies.