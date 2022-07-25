Going to start getting tough playing all three formats, opines Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has stated that playing all three formats is going to be tough for players with a jam-packed cricket schedule ahead of them. De Kock also stated that the players should take their own decisions regarding the selection of formats they are going to play continuously in the future.

The debate around a packed cricketing scheduled and the existence of the ODI format has been going on continuously with the retirement of Ben Stokes from ODIs recently. Several former cricketers like Wasim Akram had suggested that the ODI format should be scrapped completely.

South Africa were up against England in the series decider of the ODIs on Sunday. Quinton de Kock was playing a brilliant knock but rain played spoilsport and the match was abandoned as a result. De Kock also shared his views on the growing workload on players saying it has become very tough to play all the three formats considering the packed schedule.

“It’s going to start being tough for players three formats is a lot and it looks like more games are happening over the calendar. Players need to make decisions individually and if they feel they can do it (play Tests, ODIs and Twenty20 internationals), I am happy for them. But guys need to take decisions into their own hands. For me, I am happy where I am," De Kock said in the post-match presentation.

De Kock has drawn the curtain on his Test career already but he has been doing brilliantly in limited overs. The left-hander has 5774 ODI runs at 46.19 including 17 centuries. He also has 1863 T20I runs to his name from 63 innings. De Kock said that ODI have a future as it still features players who have the hunger to win World Cup.

“The (50-over) game is doing well for itself with the way players are going about it and from a batting and bowling competitiveness. There’s a future for it and a lot of us still want to win 50-over World Cups,” he explained.