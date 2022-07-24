WI vs IND | Shreyas Iyer is in danger of losing his spot, opines Ajit Agarkar

Today at 12:03 PM
Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar is of the opinion that Shreyas Iyer is in danger of losing his spot on the Indian team. Shreyas Iyer has not done well with the bat in the recent past as his struggles against the short ball are well known and opposition teams have targetted him with the same.
Shreyas Iyer has not been in the best of form for quite some time. The right-handed batter was exceptional earlier in the year when Sri Lanka toured India and was the player of the series for his stellar performances with the bat. However, since then the batter has not been able to do well and even during IPL 2022, Iyer struggled against the short ball consistently.
Recently, during India's tour of England, Shreyas Iyer was tested with short deliveries during the final Test match of the series and it proved to be too much for him. Talking about the ODI series, Iyer was left out after as the team management prefers Suryakumar Yadav over him as he is in good form.
Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar is of the opinion that Shreyas Iyer is in danger of losing his spot.
“Things have changed, haven't they? He is the one guy who is in danger of losing his spot a little bit. We know how well Suryakumar Yadav has played. Besides, there's another problem.. a couple of things that he needs to work on includes his short-ball issue,” Ajit Agarkar said while discussing the game on FanCode.
India will take on West Indies in the second ODI of the series on Sunday and will be hoping to win the game and the series.
