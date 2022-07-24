WI vs IND | Shardul Thakur hurts the opposition's heart, reckons Aakash Chopra

Shardul Thakur has always been considered a wicket-taking bowler when it comes to international cricket. The right-arm fast bowler has often picked up crucial wickets and turned the game in India's favour. Thakur was instrumental in India's win against the West Indies in the first ODI of the series as he took two important wickets to bring India back in the game. He dismissed Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks to make sure India was in it till the last ball of the match.