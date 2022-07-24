WI vs IND | Shardul Thakur hurts the opposition's heart, reckons Aakash Chopra

Today at 12:00 PM
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckoned that Shardul Thakur hurts the opposition's heart with his performances. During the first ODI against West Indies, Shardul Thakur took to important wickets which turned the match on its head and gave India the upper hand against the West Indies.
Shardul Thakur has always been considered a wicket-taking bowler when it comes to international cricket. The right-arm fast bowler has often picked up crucial wickets and turned the game in India's favour. Thakur was instrumental in India's win against the West Indies in the first ODI of the series as he took two important wickets to bring India back in the game. He dismissed Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks to make sure India was in it till the last ball of the match.
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra praised Shardul Thakur and remarked that the pacer hurts the opposition's heart by picking up wickets at crucial moments.
“One was slightly a wide delivery and the other one was slightly short. Shikhar Dhawan didn’t give him the full quota of overs in this match, he was stopped because he was proving very expensive and it didn’t seem that he will pick up wickets, but it is not about what it seems, Shardul hurts the opposition’s heart," said Aakash Chopra while speaking on his YouTube channel.
